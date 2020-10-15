everything we know about the latest season coming to Netflix

Finally, in the past few days Suburra 3 has shown itself with a magnificent trailer, which anticipates the release of what will be its third and final season, arriving from next October 30 on Netflix. The show that led us into crime in the microcosm of the city of Rome is therefore preparing to amaze the spectators.

But what do we know about the final season of Suburra? Let’s find out together.

First of all, let’s start by refreshing your memory on what happened in the concluding lines of last season of the series: Amedeo Cinaglia (Filippo Nigro) got his seat on the Capitol with the victory of the right wing elections. Furthermore, Lele (Eduardo Valdarnini) is no longer able to live with the weight of all the horrible acts he has committed, the last among which killing Mara (Fiorenza Tessari), and decides to take his own life by shooting himself with a gunshot to the temple . Furthermore, Aureliano (Alessandro Borghi) and Nadia (Federica Sabatini) finally consume their passion and, at the end of the season, Manfredi (Adamo Dionisi), wakes up from a coma.

Suburra has always declared the intention of wanting to deal with the three most influential spheres of power in the city of Rome, namely the State, the Church and Crime. With these premises, it is clear that in the third season of the series we will see the immediate consequences of the last episode of last season, and that we will finally find out how the series will be able to bind to the film released in 2015. From the cast no certain news has yet been provided on what will be the plot of the last cycle of episodes, but the presence of Alessandro Borghi has been confirmed, Giacomo Ferrara, Francesco Acquarolil, Filippo Nigro and most of the main cast. No news has yet been announced about new cast additions.

Filming for the third season of Suburra began between November and December of 2019; however, the production of Suburra 3 was only able to restart during the summer, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The mystery hovers over the next season of the series, which will certainly answer the fundamental question, namely who will sit on the throne of Rome. We will have to discover the truth starting from the next October 30.

While waiting for the release of the last season of the Netflix show, here you can find our review of the second season of Suburra.