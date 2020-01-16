Everything we know about the final 'Friends' meeting at HBO Max

Share it:

If there is something that fans of 'Friends' They have dreamed since May 2004 (which is when the series ended), it is with a reunion of the actors – in any format. During these years there has been talk of film, 'reboot', 'remake', assistance of the six to programs … But none of this has happened and everything has remained in rumors (or in an attempt, as was the meeting of five of them in the tribute that Hollywood made to director James Burrows).

Although the rumors in question seem to see its expiration date.

With the 25th anniversary of the series, its transfer from Netflix to HBO Max (at the moment, only in the United States) and all the digital 'noise' that has been generated these months due to collective nostalgia, in November 2019, The Hollywood Reporter announced that this reunion could occur and, if it did, it would be in HBO Max.

What happen? Because we are used to this kind of news, we were half excited. But, alas, 2020 … We have new news.

Yesterday, the HBO Max platform made a presentation at the Television Critics Association and in it, the head of content, Kevin Reilly, said the following: "We are waiting for the green light. There is a lot of interest put into it, but not yet we can channel it to press 'the button', so today, unfortunately, it is still a 'maybe' ".

In any case, this is an official confirmation (of a 'may be …'), something we had never had before, so we'll keep an eye out because, seen as seen, 2020 is the year of the 'come back' of many series and movies, and we are sure that 'Friends' It is historically, if not one of the most anticipated, the most!