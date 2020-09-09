everything we know about the ending, from the plot to the release date

Share it:

The final episode of the 10th season of The Walking Dead is upon us: it will air on October 4th on the American broadcaster AMC and in Italy it will be released the following day, in prime time on Fox (Sky channel 112). A few days ago the season finale of The Walking Dead 10 showed itself in a spectacular trailer, and fans are in anticipation.

But what do we know so far about the episode? The episode, number sixteen of the season, will be entitled A Certain Doom, A sure fate in Italian, and was directed by Greg Nicotero (of which he is also an executive producer) and will see the final battle between the surviving heroes and the gang of Whisperers, commanded by the fearsome Beta (played by Ryan Hurst). Some photos from the set confirmed that Beta and Daryl will clash in the season finale, in a battle that will probably decide the fate of the conflict between the two factions: whoever survives will win.

We also know that the episode will mark the resounding return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), of which we had no more news from season nine. Apparently, Maggie had stayed in touch with Carol (Melissa McBride), who had written to her about the new Whisperers threat. Is Maggie back to help the forces of good? Or does he just have some loose ends to close?

And just the character played by Melissa McBride will surely have to face big problems in the battle against the Whisperers, after posting on her account Instagram a photo of Carol and Beatrice on the set of the season finale.

Finally, let’s close with some considerations: we know that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Daryl will be forced to call for a truce to face the great battle that awaits them, but how long will it last? And are we sure that there will be no disagreements between the two that could make “armed peace” even more difficult? It is unlikely that scenes between the two will not be repeated, also considered enthusiastic reactions from fans to the scenes between Daryl and Negan. We’ll see.

And you? You are awaiting the final episode of the tenth season? And what do you expect from the fight with the Whisperers? Let us know in the comments!