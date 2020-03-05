Everything we know about the Dark Knight's return

Share it:

'The Batman' for a long time was the cursed DC project. Many criticized the signing of Ben Affleck as the Batman, but after seeing 'Batman vs.. Superman ', the criticisms were placated as the actor was the best of the film, something he confirmed in' Justice League '. His more mature, older, more experienced and, why not say, more cynical and more human Batman was a breath of fresh air to the franchise.

So much so that, from Warner and DC they decided to give him a carte blanche to do what he wanted with the character. So Ben Affleck embarked on a very ambitious project: the dark superhero solo movie. It would be called 'The Batman', and it would be starring, written and directed by him. But the problems arrived soon. The script did not convince anyone, not even Affleck himself, that he did not quite see it clearly. The project was delayed and, little by little, Affleck got out of the car: first scriptwriter, then director and, finally, actor. The new Bruce Wayne will be Robert Pattinson (signing that had many criticisms); and the film has added a new Catwoman to its cast: Zoe Kravitz, which we already saw in 'Fantastic Beasts: the crimes of Grindelwald' or in 'Big Little Lies'. In addition to a good handful of names that we reveal below.

Who is the new Batman? What is the release date of 'The Batman'? And the villains? What comic will the movie be based on? Will it be within the DCEU?

'The Batman' Release Date

Due to continuous production delays, the initial release date that appeared to be 2019 has been postponed until 2021. The release date of 'The Batman' is set on June 25, 2021. In that month you will have to see your faces with 'Jurassic World 3', and it promises to be an epic battle at least.

'The Batman' Synopsis

Although there is no official confirmation, the film's director (in addition to a screenwriter) has stated several times that the villains will have a great weight in 'The Batman', that we will not see a story of origin … and that we will know more the Batman detective side, something that has been overlooked in all other adaptations.

For a long time, when Ben Affleck was still the project, the film was going to take the protagonist to Arkham Asylum, that is, the Gotham asylum where the vast majority of villains are locked. But the script was finally discarded, although the idea of ​​confronting Batman with several of his most mythical enemies remained. The source of inspiration? The comic 'The long Halloween'.

The mythical comic written by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, shows us a different story of Batman. At the dawn of his crusade against crime, the Dark Knight tries to discover the identity of Festive: a mysterious murderer who, taking advantage of the calendar dates, is committing a series of murders in cold blood. With Gotham's criminal families on a war footing, Batman will only have the help of James Gordon and Harvey Dent to solve this case …

Many fans also believe that it will be a film that tells us the youth of the character of Bruce Wayne, that is, a prequel to what we saw in 'Batman vs.. Superman '. But, apparently, even if there is no official confirmation, the film will not be included in the DCEU, something similar to what will happen with Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker'.

'The Batman' Cast

The election of the new Batman has been one of the most controversial news of recent years: Robert Pattinson will be Batman. The actor, known worldwide for the 'Twilight' saga, has recently swelled to make indie films, populating the most important festivals, and working with directors like David Cronenberg. His choice is perfect to play the playboy Bruce Wayne.

David LivingstonGetty Images

We still don't know all the characters that will appear on the screen. There were several options to interpret Selina Kyle (Catwoman): Chlóe-Grace Moretz, Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas … even Nicky Minaj! But the one that has ended up taking the cat to the water (hehe) has been Zoe Kravitz

Josh Gad ran to play the Penguin of appearing the character in the movie; Then Jonah Hill arrived, but left the project (apparently due to salary differences). And now it's Colin Farrell The one who will interpret it. We also know that Paul Dano has signed to be the new Enigma, and that Andy Serkis is in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth.

We also have new commissioner Gordon. After being played by Pat Hingle, Gary Oldman and J.K. Simmons, now it's Jeffrey Wright's turn, known for his role as Bernard in the 'Westworld' series. Y Dave Baptist… well, he is feeding the rumors about his possible participation in the film in the role of Bane

Further, apparently Warner is looking for a new Robin, and it is rumored that Timothée Chalamet could be …



'The Batman' Director

The director who took over from Ben Affleck is Matt reeves, director of the new films of 'Planet of the Apes', and is also in charge of the script.

'The Batman' Comic

It is not yet known for sure on which Batman comic the film will be based, but the most widespread rumor is that it could be the classic 'The Long Halloween'.

'The Batman' Poster

For now we have no poster of 'The Batman'.

The Batman 'Trailer

For now we don't have a trailer for 'The Batman'. But with the premiere set for June 2021, we can't wait for a first teaser until the end of 2020.

'The Batman' Images

Thanks to director Matt Reeves we have already seen several official images of the film: Robert Pattinson in the costume test and the Batmobile.