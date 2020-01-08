Entertainment

Everything we know about season 5 of ‘Riverdale’

January 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Attention: Black Hood can no longer chase you but this information contains ‘spoilers’ from season 4, which will scare you as if you face Jason Blossom's corpse in your living room.

In the only nine chapters we have of fourth season in 'Riverdale’Everything has happened. The death of Fred Andrews, the overthrow of the Farm, the deceptions of Betty's brother, a Halloween special, the corpse in Cheryl Blossom's hall … and a long etcetera that culminates with the death from Jughead (or so it seems) at the hands of his girlfriend, as the small flasbacks we have been seeing throughout all the episodes were coming.

Right now, they are in a small break of ‘mid-season’, which will end much sooner than you can imagine: January 23. But until then, we have good news. Drumroll. ¡¡‘Riverdale’ will have a season 5!

As reported by the TV Line, the chain that produces and broadcasts fiction in the United States, The CW, has renewed the series for a new installment for the 202-2021 season. Obviously, we still have no release date and neither the plot that will be developed in it. We are not even done with the latter! But we assume that, with data such as that Archie does not want to go to university or that Jughead is writing a novel (if he is not dead), the writers will bundle something to keep us glued to the TV as they have done in these previous installments. We can even think of a possible pregnancy of any of the girls! Let's see, they're all day dale-que-te-pego, weird it wouldn't be.

We will continue to report!

