Everything we know about season 4

Production in the fourth season of 'The Crown' began long before Netflix launched the expected third season. From the beginning, Netflix's real drama was always intended to function for several seasons, with different actors who assumed the roles for three separate periods in the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
The creator of the series, Peter Morgan He declared that, although he initially thought of his series as a three-season story that takes place over 60 years, he quickly realized that compressing 20 years of British history in a single season was quite complicated.
On November 17, Netflix premiered the third season exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, the fourth was already in the early stages of production in the United Kingdom. Let's review everything we know about the next chapters of the life of the monarch and his family.
Where is the plot?
The third season introduced Olivia Colman like the queen Helena Bonham Carter like her sister, Princess Margaret, and Tobias Menzies like Prince Philip. The 10 episodes focused on the years between 1964 and 1976 ending the end of the marriage of Princess Margarita or the farewell of Prime Minister Harold Wilson.
The fourth season will take place during the 1980s and will introduce two important historical figures: Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. A historical event without a doubt that took place during that time, which coincided with the mandate of the first woman prime minister (from 1979 to 1990), is the wedding of Carlos and Diana.
And then?
While there were doubts at the beginning, it is now known that 'The Crown' will end its fifth and season. And what Netflix content manager Ted Sarandos said at the time: "The idea is to do this for more than six decades in six seasons, presumably"Although they seem to have realized that with the fifth is the perfect time to stop. But first we have to see the expected fourth season.
The cast
Colman, Bonham Carter and Menzies will return as a royal trio in the fourth season, just like Josh O'Connor like Prince Charles and Erin Doherty like Princess Ana. They also return Marion bailey as the Queen Mother and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles.
Among the new faces, they will be Emma Corrin playing Princess Diana. The young actress made her film debut in the historical drama 'Misbehavior' of 2019 and her television debut was with the series 'Pennyworth'.
No doubt the character of Diana of Wales is one of the most anticipated by fans. Several photos of Corrin have already been seen in the shooting characterized as the young princess, and the resemblance is amazing. Well attending the cameras, or with your child in your arms.
Gillian anderson He will become Margaret Thatcher. Although it was initially announced that Anderson would enter the third season, the Iron Lady will not appear until the fourth season premieres on Netflix.
Michael KovacGetty Images
We have already seen images of the actress characterized as the British Prime Minister
And what about season 5?
Despite the fact that season five has not been officially ordered, there is already a new monarch: Imelda Staunton will assume the role of Queen Elizabeth after Colman.
When does season 4 premiere?
Production in the fourth season is underway, which means that it is likely to follow the same launch pattern as seasons one and two. The first season was broadcast in November 2016, followed by the second in December 2017; With the launch of the third season in November 2019, the fourth season should arrive by the end of 2020. But you have to wait for the official confirmation.
