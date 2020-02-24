Everything we know about season 4

Des Willie / Netflix

Where is the plot?

The third season introduced Olivia Colman like the queen Helena Bonham Carter like her sister, Princess Margaret, and Tobias Menzies like Prince Philip. The 10 episodes focused on the years between 1964 and 1976 ending the end of the marriage of Princess Margarita or the farewell of Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

The fourth season will take place during the 1980s and will introduce two important historical figures: Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. A historical event without a doubt that took place during that time, which coincided with the mandate of the first woman prime minister (from 1979 to 1990), is the wedding of Carlos and Diana.

And then?

While there were doubts at the beginning, it is now known that 'The Crown' will end its fifth and season. And what Netflix content manager Ted Sarandos said at the time: "The idea is to do this for more than six decades in six seasons, presumably"Although they seem to have realized that with the fifth is the perfect time to stop. But first we have to see the expected fourth season.

The cast

Colman, Bonham Carter and Menzies will return as a royal trio in the fourth season, just like Josh O'Connor like Prince Charles and Erin Doherty like Princess Ana. They also return Marion bailey as the Queen Mother and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Among the new faces, they will be Emma Corrin playing Princess Diana. The young actress made her film debut in the historical drama 'Misbehavior' of 2019 and her television debut was with the series 'Pennyworth'.

No doubt the character of Diana of Wales is one of the most anticipated by fans. Several photos of Corrin have already been seen in the shooting characterized as the young princess, and the resemblance is amazing. Well attending the cameras, or with your child in your arms.