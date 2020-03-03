Everything we know about season 4 of 'Stranger Things'

Share it:

(Attention 'spoilers'. From now on we will gut the third season of 'Stranger Things' which Demogorgon does with his victims, if you have not yet had the decency to turn on Netflix and become a marathon of it. It is the best of all deliveries (to date)).

We have devoured the eight chapters of which it is composed 'Stranger Thing 3'in less time than it took to say Hawkins. And that is what a most amazing season! Years 80 have been more present than ever thanks to the 'looks' of the protagonists These have grown, have become authentic teenagers (of those who begin to give kisses with tongue) and the people of Indiana have once again suffered an attack of 'Upside Down'in which, above, the russians They are in garlic.

We are so freaked out with the original factory series Netflix That we cannot wait any longer to have in our hands the fourth season! We already know that is confirmed and has begun to roll, as confirmed by Netflix itself through a video recorded by Finn Wolfhard himself, which shows the first script reading of the expected delivery with the entire cast of the series.

Thanks to this video, it seems clear that we can confirm that David Harbor (Agent Hopper) will be part of season 4. What takes a weight off us …

The chapter 4×01 Will be called 'Hell's Fire Club'and, starting to wander, we don't think it's about Hawinks' youth. They've grown and kisses on the mouth, but that name sounds dangerous bikers! Will we have a new band?

This is all we know about 'Stranger Things 4'.

Will there be fourth season of 'Stranger Things'?

You accept me? Yes? Well, tune the Cosmo channel because … it's Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' confirmed! The streaming platform itself announced this wonderful news through a video that left us with more intrigues than we already had (if it was possible).

And, obviously, we have already analyzed it, drawing our own conclusions.

Start of recordings and release date 'Stranger Things 4'

Obviously, it is still unknown exact release date, but fans already have multiple theories like Once will be the new villain.

The first and third season premiered during the month of July. The second was in autumn (October). And based on the video he posted on Instagram Finn Wolfhard characterized from Mike Wheeler, mentioning that he will have a Christmas in July, we can't help thinking that the season 4 could arrive in the month of December.

However, it will not be in the coming month. As reported by 'Production Weekly' they would be starting to roll, so the premiere could be in winter 2020 —November or December (within a year, go) – or in spring of 2021.

Where will season 4 of 'Stranger Things' take place

Espabila In the promotional video for season 4 he puts it clearly: "We will not be in Hawkins anymore." I repeat. Never. More. And our brain is eroding! We go in parts.

We know that Joyce, Eleven, Will and Jonathan leave Hawkins to start from scratch … but we also don't know your next place of residence. And it is clear that what appears in the images is the 'Upside Down'. What's going on here?

Further, Netflix has confirmed that you have signed a agreement with the Duffer brothers to create series and movies. I repeat (sorry for repeating so much). Series (that is, one season 5). And movies. ¡Bieeeeen!

Will we have new characters in the fourth season of 'Stranger Things'?

According to the LineTv media, the answer is yes. Specifically, there will be four new characters that could appear in the next installment. These will play male roles: three teenagers and one adult. In the group of young people we will have a heavy metal fan, a somewhat overweight athlete and another who will look a lot like late Billy (sniff sniff). On the other hand, the remaining paper is based on someone who does not belong to Hawkins. It smells from here that Russia will be your home country …

The Duffer brothers give clues about the plots of season 4 of 'Stranger Things'

The Duffer brothers have had a wonderful idea … to give us angina with so much 'hype' and anxiety. In view of the fact that they are in full production of the scripts of season 4, they have decided to publish every week on their official Twitter profile (@strangerwriters) the films that will be related in some way to the new delivery. That is, more clues for us!

"Every Friday we will list the five films that writers have talked about during the week. They all relate in one way or another to the fourth season. Are you ready or what the hell?

The films are: 'The Peanut Butter Solution', 'The Fisher King', 'Bill and Ted's mind-blowing trip', 'You have an email' and 'Ordinary people'.

If you have not seen any, quiet, it is completely understandable. Here we briefly tell you what each one is about.

'The Peanut Butter Solution' develops the adventures of two children who create a peanut butter formula, but one of them gets bald. 'The king fisherman' is a radio host who deals with suicide. 'Bill and Ted's amazing trip' talks about time travel (confirming this theory that we already told you), 'You have an email' about an email relationship between two people who don't get along and 'Ordinary people' about family problems. Hala, the pools and the cabal begin.

All the frames that have remained unsolved

The third season of 'Stranger Things' It has closed many frames. But also, he has left us many others with the door open.

Is Hopper alive?

The death (or not) of Sheriff Hopper It is positioned as the biggest unknown for a new season. Joyce gets close the portal, But Jim disappears. However, after the final credits, a extra scene. It is situated in a secret base of Russia, where one of the soldiers mentions'U.S'. Is it about Hopper? This is what one of the Russian commanders called him. Let's cross our fingers to make it happen.

Have the Demogorgons returned?

When closing the portal, it is assumed that the Spanking and all his entourage dies but, why does a Demogorgon in the named extra scene? It is clear that the 'Upside Down' is still present on our planet.

Will Eleven recover his powers?

After the great effort he made fighting the Whipping and to Billy, Eleven has the energy on the ground and is not even able to move a can. But we hope that with patience and dedication we will be surprised again with its flipantes mental powers.

How will Mike / Once and Jonathan / Nancy take the distance?

After the (supposed) Hopper's deathJoyce decides to sell her Hawkins house and head to a new place, taking Will, Jonathan and Once with her. Will Mike and Once get to keep their relationship? And Jonathan and Nancy? In addition, they mention that they will be seen in the next vacation. That is, Christmas. Are we or are they dropping that the next reunion / drama in town will happen on those dates?

How will the relationship between Steve and Robin go?

After Robin confessed as a lesbian, we can only applaud the decision of the series team for giving visibility to the collective. Also, you may have missed another little detail. Mike, during an argument with Will, he drops that his friend doesn't like girls. We look forward to seeing how this plot develops.

What will happen to the Russian secret base of the Starcourt shopping center?

The Russians deployed an entire arsenal under the new hawkins mall. Now it is in ruins but will they return to try to open the portal once again? It is clear that they will not forget about it, although now there are more people who know about its existence …

Will Suzie and Dustin meet again?

Thanks to Suzie, the camp bride Dustin, Hopper and Joyce managed to decipher the key to the safe, which gives access to the keys that closed the portal. We need a reunion of them in the new season.

The cast of 'Stranger Things' 4

Removing the deaths obvious — please, a minute of silence for Alexei and the abs and natural grace of Billy (How we cry with his death!) – all the other protagonists of the series will be: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink…

In addition, we must recognize that the character of the little girl Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson) It has been a discovery and we demand more moments from him in season 4 of 'Stranger Things'.

We are dying to cross over again!