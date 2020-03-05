Everything we know about season 4 of ‘La Casa de Papel’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

‘The paper house’, the series starring Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), Rio (Miguel Herrán) or Nairobi (Alba Flores), already has confirmed its fifth season And we couldn't be happier. But If you are as a fan of the series as we are, feel comfortable, because what we are going to tell you about the fourth season you will like (and much).

The platform has already confirmed that the season 4 It would arrive soon, and so soon! And it will return to Netflix on next April 3, 2020. Right now, and after generating a micro-infarction with the ‘teaser’ in which we saw The Professor throwing his message of resistance, we just got the first trailer! And the first images! My mother

It seems that the thing gets very complicated for the boys. Nairobi is torn between life and death, the Professor appears to flee and Lisbon may betray the entire group for their freedom. Will they get out of the Bank of Spain alive? Will they do to get into chirona? We expect a season full of action and times when we will not be able to avoid biting our nails.

In addition, next to the video of The Professor who left us in ‘shock’ where, before the threats of the inspector Alicia Sierra (Nawja Nimri), the connection intervenes to say: ‘Do not be fooled, we want the truth to be known. For Nairobi, for Lisbon ’, it’s going to give us a‘ parraque ’!

La Casa de Papel season 4: everything we know to date

* This article contains ‘spoilers’ about the end of the third season of the series *

The truth is that there are a few questions that have left us without answering the end of the third season (if you didn't know, more than 34 million homes started the third part of the series in their first week of release and, as if shortly, more than 24 million watched the eight episodes in that week) and, as always, We have been wanting more. And more and more. Will Nairobi still live? Will Lisbon enter prison? Will Tokyo and Rio be back together? What role will Belén Cuesta play? Will Raquel collaborate with the police so that nothing happens to her family?

The good news is that Dalí's masks, with new characters and much more to lose, will return very (but VERY) soon.

A mattina my sono alzato, or bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao …