Everything we know about 'Locke and Key 2'

The ten episodes that served to present to the world the series of magic and mystery 'Locke and Key' came to Netflix on February 7th. If you have not seen it yet, this series revolves around three brothers who move with their mother to their late father's childhood home, Rendell, to discover that they live in a mansion where they hide a series of magic keys that can carry out a series of feats, either repair broken items, control the actions of others and open doors to anywhere in the world. But as always, if there is magic there is always a villain that seeks to control it …
There has been a hard work behind to be able to bring this story to the screen with certain touches of terror. Did you know that it took 12 years for this adaptation of the comic book to become real Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez? It is unfair that after so much effort the giant of streaming let the series Only show one season. In addition, those who have already consumed their chapters, will have verified that the end is a clear continuation signal …
Is 'Locke and Key 2' confirmed?
Although Netflix has not yet made any official statement, the showrunner of 'Locke and Key', Carlton Cuse has already advanced to IGN that the scriptwriter team has already started working on new episodes "despite not having received a green light". Moreover, in another interview with Collider, the showrunner He said that "We are going in the middle of the second season in the scripts, so we are optimistic and we hope to have the opportunity to make a new season. We know very well how things are going because Meredith and I are supervising the work of the scriptwriters and we are working on that now. "
