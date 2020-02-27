Entertainment

Everything we know about 'Locke and Key 2'

February 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
The ten episodes that served to present to the world the series of magic and mystery 'Locke and Key' came to Netflix on February 7th. If you have not seen it yet, this series revolves around three brothers who move with their mother to their late father's childhood home, Rendell, to discover that they live in a mansion where they hide a series of magic keys that can carry out a series of feats, either repair broken items, control the actions of others and open doors to anywhere in the world. But as always, if there is magic there is always a villain that seeks to control it …

There has been a hard work behind to be able to bring this story to the screen with certain touches of terror. Did you know that it took 12 years for this adaptation of the comic book to become real Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez? It is unfair that after so much effort the giant of streaming let the series Only show one season. In addition, those who have already consumed their chapters, will have verified that the end is a clear continuation signal …

Is 'Locke and Key 2' confirmed?

Although Netflix has not yet made any official statement, the showrunner of 'Locke and Key', Carlton Cuse has already advanced to IGN that the scriptwriter team has already started working on new episodes "despite not having received a green light". Moreover, in another interview with Collider, the showrunner He said that "We are going in the middle of the second season in the scripts, so we are optimistic and we hope to have the opportunity to make a new season. We know very well how things are going because Meredith and I are supervising the work of the scriptwriters and we are working on that now. "

imageNetflix

When does 'Locke and Key 2' premiere?

By not having an official confirmation we can only assume from here. When could this second hypothetical season be released? Netflix like to make us wait, and since the first season has not turned a month in the catalog, it is likely that until 2021 Let's not have the new episodes between us.

Who will be in 'Locke and Key 2'?

Given the ending left by the tenth episode of 'Locke and Key' we presume that we will see all the Locke members again, that is, Jackson Robert Scott as little Bode, Connor Jessup as Tyler and to Emilia Jones as Kinsey, who will continue to have the support of their mother Girl (Darby Stanchfield) and his uncle Gabe (Griffin Gluck), as well as its Friends (Petrice Jones, Genevieve Kang) that they will surely become the new Guardians of the keys. Of course Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira), the bad guy in history, will not be missing, but remember that he now hides under a new face. Goodbye Lucas, hello Gabe (Griffin Gluck).

imageNetflix

The main doubt lies with the character of Ellie (played by Sherri Saum). Will we see her again? His plot has been left open when he loses himself among the demons that hide behind the Black Door, but everything indicates that his search will become one of the engines of the second season, so we will surely see it appear again. Who we will not see again is the killer of the father of the protagonists, Sam Lesser – played by Thomas Mitchell Barnet – who in the comic had more weight than we have seen reflected in the series.

What will happen in 'Locke and Key 2'?

After checking that Dodge still alive and well, now under the identity of Kinsey's new love interest, Gabe, who now has a new ally, Eden, the cool girl of the insti who has received a "bullet" from those who make you get a demon in your body, as happened to Lucas, Rendell Locke's best friend.

It is clear that the children of the Locke family have not yet finished with the worst of their fears, for the devil still wants to find all the magic keys. Although they believe that Dodge ended up inside the Black Gate, what they don't know yet – and we do – is that they've gotten rid of poor Ellie, whose appearance was transformed to that of the villain with the key to the Identity.

Although it seems that the key Omega – The one that opens the Black Door – has been kept safe, we know that in this second season it will come back into play. Surely it is because the Keepers of the Keys realize the terrible mistake they made once they see Dodge walking through the town again and try to cross the portal to recover his gym teacher. Or is it perhaps Dodge who finds her and opens the portal to free all demons, with Ellie included?

But the Omega key will not be the only one we see again in this new installment. We will have new examples that the comic collects but that the series has not yet presented. Moreover, we may see some of the origin of the keys, which the comic does count and in fiction we have not yet seen.

imageNetflix

'Locke and Key 2' trailer

There are still a few months to enjoy a first teaser of the new season, but when it arrives, we will let you know.

Images of 'Locke and Key 2'

Idem.

Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

