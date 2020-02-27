Everything we know about 'Locke and Key 2'

Netflix

The main doubt lies with the character of Ellie (played by Sherri Saum). Will we see her again? His plot has been left open when he loses himself among the demons that hide behind the Black Door, but everything indicates that his search will become one of the engines of the second season, so we will surely see it appear again. Who we will not see again is the killer of the father of the protagonists, Sam Lesser – played by Thomas Mitchell Barnet – who in the comic had more weight than we have seen reflected in the series.

What will happen in 'Locke and Key 2'?

After checking that Dodge still alive and well, now under the identity of Kinsey's new love interest, Gabe, who now has a new ally, Eden, the cool girl of the insti who has received a "bullet" from those who make you get a demon in your body, as happened to Lucas, Rendell Locke's best friend.

It is clear that the children of the Locke family have not yet finished with the worst of their fears, for the devil still wants to find all the magic keys. Although they believe that Dodge ended up inside the Black Gate, what they don't know yet – and we do – is that they've gotten rid of poor Ellie, whose appearance was transformed to that of the villain with the key to the Identity.

Although it seems that the key Omega – The one that opens the Black Door – has been kept safe, we know that in this second season it will come back into play. Surely it is because the Keepers of the Keys realize the terrible mistake they made once they see Dodge walking through the town again and try to cross the portal to recover his gym teacher. Or is it perhaps Dodge who finds her and opens the portal to free all demons, with Ellie included?

But the Omega key will not be the only one we see again in this new installment. We will have new examples that the comic collects but that the series has not yet presented. Moreover, we may see some of the origin of the keys, which the comic does count and in fiction we have not yet seen.