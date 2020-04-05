Everything that was cut from C-3PO

Share it:

We can say without fear of being wrong that 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' has been a film that has divided critics and audiences, although negative opinions are always heard somewhat more. The main and most visible problem of the film is the montage. You can see that the plots go fast, they cut like crazy, they mount with each other and they are sort of sloppy. It may have been due to his greatness or the high expectations created, but chapter 9 of 'Star Wars' seems to be a victim of his own ambition. Behind each scene it is seen that there were many other possibilities and ideas behind it. It is a project so worked and calculated in a thousand different ways that many of them have reached, in part, the final product, giving it an unintended Frankenstein touch.

Maybe that's why the fans wait like crazy for me to arrive at Disney + an extended or director's cut to clarify and settle the film a little more. In the same line the polite complaints from Anthony Daniels. Recall that C-3PO was aiming to have a major storyline at first, and that it even seemed to say goodbye to everyone before erasing its memory in one of the film's most dramatic moments. However, all that dramatic base was erased at once with a simple copy of the memory kept by R2-D2, making everything we had seen before seem like a somewhat useless and quite elongated joke. It was easy to guess that in this plot a lot of material had been dispensed with in the editing room, and this has been confirmed now by the veteran interpreter of the famous android to IGN:

You should realize that there is a lot of editing after filming. C-3PO's role was sweeter and broader than that. But some of the best things had to disappear because of everything in the movie. There are almost two movies in one. I was a little sad about that, particularly because of the relationship with Poe, played by the wonderful Oscar Isaac. It was sweet and funny, because Poe was always irritated with C-3PO, but well.

Daniels also stated that the rumors that this was the last time you will play C-3PO "They are quite successful."