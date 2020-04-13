Everything that Super Mario Bros. (the movie) did wrong. Or why it gives us a chill when it is announced that a video game will hit theaters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Under normal circumstances, the announcement of the arrival of a video game on the big screen sets off alarms. It is not that there is a confrontation between both formats of entertainment, of course, but that – until relatively recently – most adaptations have been examples of a manual on how to spoil millionaire licenses. And if that manual existed, the movie Super Mario Bros. from 1993. would be on the cover.

What could have been a winning bet for everyone, video game fans, the studios involved and even Nintendo itself, ended up being a nonsense of excessive proportions. Because even the not so exceptional films that know how to understand the public they are directed to have their justification.

But the film directed by Annabel Jankel and Rocky morton it is very, very difficult to defend. Not only from the viewer's point of view, which too, but by the mere fact that not even the main stars, like Bob Hoskins (Mario) or Dennis Hopper (King Koopa) came to keep a good memory of the shoot.

Even John Leguizamo (Luigi) went on to assure that Rocky morton poured an extra a cup of hot coffee because I dont like him his wardrobe. A curious way of protesting, especially when, if we look at the credits, we see that this wardrobe bears the signature of Joseph Porro (The Mandalorian). And the music, by the way, was paid by Alan Silvestri (The Avengers).

What aggravates the anecdote and, in general, how the project ended is that all the elements were at hand to make a breakthrough film, not only at the level of having a casting with well-known faces, the unconditional approval of Nintendo or a budget of almost 50 million dollars (from almost 30 years ago). Even the Disney empire was involved in the process as a distributor.

So did it all go wrong? Interestingly, that the movie Super Mario Bros. it was finished filming and could be edited in a fairly coherent way is already a small miracle. From there the rest goes downhill.

When Nintendo offered total creative freedom of its licenses

Three decades ago there were two ways to tackle the leap from Nintendo video games to the big screen:

The first of them was to create a large production in which the games and accessories shared the same role as the main actors. Something like a large-scale advertorial.

To illustrate, an example of this was the film ‘The video game champion’, Whose climax served to wildly promote‘Super Mario Bros. 3’. We were all happy.

The second option was to offer a free adaptation of the plot of the video game.

But of course, although today we have many titles that shape the lore of the saga Mario Bros., Like Super Mario RPG, the Mario & Luigi saga or Paper Mario, we found that the margin of freedom offered by NES games was -and is- too wide to go in the wrong direction. Especially when Nintendo even dared to offer complete creative freedom.

And despite everything, Jankel and Morton went straight in the worst possible direction. They hit the gas and didn't even want to look in the rearview mirror.

Mushrooms and pipes also play a role in the film, somehow

Let's put ourselves in context: after the acquisition of the rights of two million dollars, the production started by the small but very successful Lightmotivese and with the initial script of Barry Morrow, who was not detaching too much from his previous box office success: originally, the plot would be a kind of Rain Man version in comedy tone starring brothers Mario and Luigi.

However, something did not quite materialize in the idea: Where is the cheerful and colorful tone of the games?

The script changed hands several times and went to Jim Jennewein and Tom S. Parker, who retained the vision of exploring the relationship between the brothers Mario and Luigi and, at the same time, were looking for a tone halfway between the Wizard of Oz and the Ghostbusters. However, the project continued without finding a fixed course.

And then someone from the production company put Jankel and Morton on the table, the couple behind Max Headroom.

Thus, the initial idea took a certain direction: Super Mario Bros. would be a prequel to video games, but at the same time it would retain the dinosaurs and ideas of the newly released Super mario world. After all, the world was experiencing a real dinomania during that time thanks to Jurassic Park.

Yoshi appears in the film. And, luckily for him, Mario decides not to ride it

And even though everything started to make some sense, that was the beginning of the end of the project.

Adrift, in the middle of the storm and with everyone fighting for the helm

Nintendo hardly had any qualms about it being on the big screen a free and custom-made version of his superstar, but it had a lot to do when choosing the protagonist. Several well-known stars (including Danny DiVito or an emerging Tom Hanks) were discarded until they found Bob Hoskins for the main role.

The funny thing is that both Hoskins As the rest of the cast, they assured during the filming and after him that the film that the script of Super Mario Bros. It had nothing to do with what they had read when they signed. It's more, the script was altered practically every dayWhich drove everyone in the studio crazy.

You know he's the bad guy because he reveals his Machiavellian plan to you and then laughs

The situation worsened to the point that even Hoskins, Hopper and the rest of actors with great experience stopped studying their own scripts since, due to the severe changes, they were not worth learning the dialogues. At a certain point, they didn't even care to find out what was going on in each scene.

What level of chaos was the shoot under? Well, as Hoskins would comment in an interview for Guardian in 2011, it was all a nightmare.

It was a damn nightmare. The whole experience was a nightmare. The management couple confused arrogance with talent. After so many weeks, even their own agent invited them to leave the set! A fucking nightmare. Damn idiots.

Where did this chaos come from? In large part, because there was no unified creative control. Beyond the enormous discomfort during filming, the writers and directors constantly rewritten the script through two very different views of the project.

This would be the Mushroom Kingdom if Bowser had his way, in theory

And although the producer put a reinforcement in the script (Dick Clement, Ian La Frenais and Ryan Rowe they made rewrites not accredited according to IMDB) so that the result was not so dark, the reality is that this clash of egos and creative vision ended up taking as victim the essential part of the project: the fans themselves, who supposedly went directed the film.

Enough nonsense so that, decades later, several documentaries were produced loaded with anecdotes from the shooting and examples of what not to do when adapting a video game or any other format. Then you can see one of them made by The Gaming Historian.

As we discussed, the idea behind Super Mario Bros. was to match the tone of humor, fantasy and science fiction of the Ghostbusters, but also to radiate enough identity to be the next great commercial success -or, at least, for all audiences- after Batman or the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The reality is that, in the end, Super Mario Bros. It was a nightmare for everyone involved, a box office failure and such a profound disappointment for fans that even thirty years later it is remembered.

To which must be added the impact of that lost opportunity for Nintendo. Enough that you had to wait until 2019 to see a new adaptation of a Big N game on the big screen: Detective Pikachu.

What have we learned from the movie Super Mario Bros.?

When asked why Super Mario Bros.Dennis Hopper used to tell the same anecdote:

I made a movie called Super Mario Bros. and my son, who was six years old then, said to me, 'Dad, I think you're a good good actor, but why did you play that terrible King Koopa in Super Mario Bros.? and I said, 'Well, Henry, I did that so you could have shoes,' and he said, 'Dad, I wasn't so in need of shoes.'

Super Mario Bros. he dared to reimagine the video game based on the premise that dinosaurs and humans had evolved in parallel dimensions. From there, a couple of Brooklyn plumbers end up discovering an alternative world in which they must disrupt the plans of an evil tyrant while they rescue the legitimate royal family.

On paper, the ingredients are in place, of course, but the way to capture them on screen it's really heinous:

References to the original material they are superficial, insufficient or very late (Mario and Luigi do not wear the colors of the video game until after an hour of footage)

they are superficial, insufficient or very late (Mario and Luigi do not wear the colors of the video game until after an hour of footage) The plot is too childish for adults and too grim for little ones. Not only stays in no man's land, rather, its way of evolving makes it fail in both audiences.

rather, its way of evolving makes it fail in both audiences. The rhythm of events plays totally against the film itself, evidencing the chaos of his filming .

. So many scenes have been removed that even onscreen references and jokes come from deleted footage.

And, worst of all, despite the previous plot premise, the film is completely detached from the feelings transmitted by the games and fails on its own merits as a film.

Mario and Luigi bragging about iNintendo Scope 6 at the climax of the movie. Product Placement?

Having said which, what did you think in Nintendo about the film itself ?. Okay, Shigeru Miyamoto (creator of the character) was very politically correct about it:

Well, when we started conversations about a Super Mario Bros movie, I tried to emphasize the point that Mario Bros. games are fun like video games and if we were going to make a Mario Bros movie, that movie should be entertaining as a movie, and not a translation of the video game.

I think they put in a lot of effort and in the end it was a very fun project in which they put a lot of interest. What I still regret is that the movie has tried to get too close to Mario Bros video games. And in that sense, it became a movie that was about a video game, rather than being an entertaining movie in itself.

The directors' version of events? In 2016 Rocky Morton called the experience heartbreaking, stating that everyone, including the cast, agreed to do the script originally written by Dick clement and Ian La Frenais, totally focused on the relationship between the Mario brothers.

Morton assumes criticism of project comes from rewrites, of having to work fast and improvise on sets built for other purposes, of having to distance themselves from the original agreed vision and, in general, they maintain how complicated it was to have to defend the script changes against a team that they described as problematic.

If you've seen this couple of plumbers, don't call us

The reality, on the other hand, is that almost 30 years have passed for Nintendo to regain confidence in Hollywood.

For Hoskins, Hooper and Leguizamo the movie of Super Mario Bros. It was the worst of his careers. They have never denied it. However, with the above on the table, the conclusions we reached are very concrete: if you are going to make a movie about video games, try to make it at least a good movie and, above all, don't forget who it's for.