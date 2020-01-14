Everything that is known about the signing of Cavani by Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid insists on the signing of Edinson Cavani, according to Pedro Fullana in SER Deportivos. Miguel Ángel Gil Marín is in Paris to try to convince the PSG, since he already has the ‘yes’ of the Uruguayan.

Gil Marín is visiting the French capital for an ECA meeting and talking with the president of Paris Saint Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. Its intention is that the transfer takes place now in the winter market.

Atlético wants to avoid an open bid with other clubs and force to close it as soon as possible. The idea is to hurry all the options for this market, as Fullana has detailed.