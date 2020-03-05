Everything that Disney + includes in its subscription of 59.99 euros

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are just less than three weeks left before one of the releases everyone talks about arrives: the arrival of Disney +, the platform ready to bring together all the content that Walt Disney opened there in 1923. Come on, more than 90 years Series and movies await us in one place.

So, taking advantage of the countdown marked by the offer of 59.99 euros the first year, we will see everything that the platform offers us as users.

Price and trial period

Before getting into catalog issue we will review various aspects to take into account. By way of offer Disney + can be hired until March 23, the day before the launch, for 59.99 euros the first year, the equivalent of 4.99 euros per month.

From 24 this price will be the usual 69.99 euros per year. Or 6.99 euros per month. If you have doubts, there are a seven day trial period valid as long as you register after launch.

Availability in devices, profiles and video quality

Jeff Goldblum wants you to make him a little house

Disney bets on appearing on any device where it can: Smart TV, mobile phones, streaming devices, video games, etc. where you can see a wide selection in 4K, HD and HDR:

Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices

Android tablets, phones and televisions

Google Chromecast

Xbox and Playstation 4

Roku devices

Amazon Fire TV stick

PC browsers

Samsung, LG Smart and Vizio SmartCast TVs from 2016

But there are a couple of limitations: you can only use four simultaneous screens, despite being able to configure up to seven profiles different. Of course, the downloads are unlimited, with a limit of ten devices.

More than 500 movies and 5000 episodes

But let's go to what interests us most, what can we see in Disney +? The answer is as broad as it is vague: more than 500 movies and 5000 episodes of series, say a promo. We will have access to the series, films and documentaries of the great brands of the house: Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar and, of course, Disney.

Of course, in addition to the original series and films of the platform it is not clear that it will have the same catalog as in the United States or the Netherlands, the closest market to ours.

The original series and movies that will arrive on March 24

'The Mandalorian'

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'

'The world according to Jeff Goldblum'

'The Lady and the Tramp'

'Back to the stage'

'Diary of a future president'

'The Imagineering Story'

'The adventures of Bo Beep'

'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Final season included

'Disaster and total. Detective agency number 1 '

'Stargirl'

'A day at Disney'

'Togo'

'Forky asks a question'

'Marvel Heroes Project'

Other series and movies that will be on Disney +

From now on It is difficult to know exactly what we will have on the opening day on the platform. We know that 'The Simpsons' will arrive with their more than 600 episodes, becoming the house of the yellow family. We also know that Disney does not want some adult fictions to end up in these parts.

Desgrando the images and information that have been disseminating since Disney + these days, we can assume that these series and movies will be on the platform from March 24:

Y so until reaching five hundred tapes and five thousand episodes What they promise If you are curious, this is the content with which Disney + began to walk a few months ago in its pioneer countries. A catalog that can give us a clue as to what comes here but we cannot assure that it arrives as is.