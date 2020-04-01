         Everything that Contagion predicted and that is being fulfilled in reality

Share it:

People dying in overcrowded hospitals, overburdened technicians and bureaucrats who are only capable of reminding people not to touch their faces, the streets of the world's great cities empty and hell in every home. A documentary? Maybe a report for some newscast? No, a film "of catastrophes" from the year 2011.

Contagion has become the official coronavirus tape. As thousands of onlookers have now discovered by seeing her animated by word of mouth, this movie worked as Cassandra's scream that nobody wanted to hear, practically copying step by step, event by event, what would be the reaction of governments and society about what was going to happen to us if we let that small infectious agent spread without sufficient control. Seeing her again now is, for that very reason, as disturbing as it is painful.

This simulation game of pandemic crisis management directed by Steven Soderbergh lasts 106 minutes, and our present is right now at the height of its 70th minute. We have more than half now to finish the game, so… How to Has the review of events been reliable when compared to the actual chronology? And above all, Will your predictions about what will happen in the coming months come true?

What he correctly predicted

How the virus was to originate

The x-ray is perfect: a virus passes from a wild animal (like a bat, what we see in Contagion, or a pangolin) to a domestic one (like a pig from some “wet market”, where food security systems are conspicuous by their absence). That pet already has a human virus in its system. The two viruses infect the pet and then it jumps to the human being. This sequence is repeated until those viruses recombine and create a new version that humans are not prepared for.

It is the statistically most probable example for the origin of a pandemic. It's scary to see how accurately we could see in a fiction from nine years ago what would happen now.

How quickly the virus was going to spread

Even in that they were right. In Contagion, the imagined virus has a reproductive number (the number of people who are infected by each infected person) R of 2. The R of the coronavirus is between 2 and 3. Curiously, and perhaps due to not having the obstacles of the different administrations of the planet and the rationing of tests worldwide, by day 8 of the pandemic the WHO of the film already estimated that there would be eight million infected by the entire world. planet.

Who was going to transmit it

Companies that analyze the genetic sequencing of viruses now theorize that a large part of the carriers that brought the virus to our countries were not Chinese, but businessmen from our continent who traveled between Wuhan and Europe throughout these months, as representatives of multinationals with businesses there. What were the financial business circuit workers the great propagators. In Contagion patient zero is an American taking the virus from the hands of a cook in Hong Kong.

The almost total collapse of society for years that was to cause

In just a month seeing the streets of the main cities of the empty planet? Governments in a critical situation? Rationing of essential goods? Because of a ridiculous virus? Yeah right typical things that only happen in movies.

He also predicted fake news and opportunists

It is worth that the character of Jude Law is a blogger, but he represents perfectly all those audios and WhatsApp channels that they were going to come to us these days creating even more confusion and spreading citizen panic. What's more, he himself invented Forsythia, a hair-grower that, faced with the prospect of a reliable vaccine that will take years to come, many choose as their salvation. Something that is already happening also in our reality.

And mistrust between governments

Hong Kong, with the rush of China behind, he is tooth and nail resistant to accepting the report of the WHO that the origin of the virus took place in a casino in its territory. "It is information with very serious political connotations," they threaten. Another Chinese employee says: "I have read on the Internet that the French and the Americans are secretly working on a cure." "Could this be a biochemical weapon developed to attack the United States?" Asks the army across the pond.

Triages, ward hospitals, provisional morgues

War medicine? Desperate and inhumane measures? Yes, Contagion also predicted the Ice Palace.

Telecommuting

"Congress is learning how to operate online", says a military man halfway through the footage. Probably none of the viewers of this movie before 2020 could imagine the personal consequences that such a script line could have.

Ban funerals

Even in that detail Soderbergh was fine, Matt Damon was not going to be able to bury his wife or give that last goodbye, a cruel intensification of the pain that hundreds of thousands of people are experiencing.

The virus will not affect all victims equally

As seen in Contagion, no one will pay much attention to the last inhabitants of a small Hong Kong town when the lives of first-world citizens are at stake. Also here will be affected first and second category.

"It has mutated"

Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for time trial researchers, the virus does what it does best: adapt.

What you may have predicted but we have not yet lived

Shoplifting and food rationing

We have already seen the news of how the Americans were queuing to stock up guns in the armories and how in some regions there are occasional shortages. Two minutes to midnight.

Kidnapping of wealthy and public figures out of despair

The film shows how some citizens of a disadvantaged town are They take the WHO correspondent hostage to receive the vaccine before anyone else. The inequality of access to medical devices is already being verified … What decision could certain armed gangs take in such a situation?

Essential staff strike

As you have read in many places these days, we have suddenly realized that millions of underpaid employees are the basic pillars of our survival, to which some business conglomerates are throwing a few crumbs in the form of a temporary increase in 20% of their salary in exchange for exposing themselves and their families to a virus. In Contagion the following phrases are pronounced: "absenteeism among the armed forces has risen to 25%" and "the nurses have gone on strike. They can not do anything. We are putting healthy people alongside sick people and praying that they don't get contaminated. It is not logical that we do this. ”

Premature clinical trials to save humanity

Should scientists infect healthy people to test vaccines? The question alludes to one of the big problems of current clinical safety for which the phases of the tests are very long to protect the lives of patients and to guarantee, in sufficient time, that the side effects are minimal. Now several scientists are crying out for these procedures to be speeded up in the face of a pressing emergency. In Contagion one of the researchers skipped all the protocols to buy the planet months of propagation.

A national vaccine lottery

The manufacture of the necessary vaccines for 7,000 million citizens will require monumental logistics that will last for months. When that happens, will countries choose to do a democratic raffle in the order of injections?

And what he was not able to predict

The forced quarantine

It is the biggest mistake in your proposal. As a good American it is quite possible that this director was not even able to imagine that countries could legally force people to stay at home. The world would be half empty, yes, but from his point of view by a kind of invisible hand on the life market that would hypothetically push people to try to survive. Or to put it another way, he did not know how to anticipate the vacationers of the Florida Spring Break saying "if I take it, I will take it, but they take away the dance."

Donald Trump

Use this to represent the incompetence and lack of strategy or reflexes of the multiple governments of the planet when facing this chronicle of an announced crisis. As the screenwriter of the film himself recognized when asked why in Contagion the authorities are more competent than they are in the real world, he replied: “It never occurred to me that one of the variables would be for the country to be directed for a government that does not believe in science and misinforms the population. Now it turns out that that's exactly what we have. ”

Social networks

Although the blogosphere plays an important role in Contagion, the arrival of Facebook or WhatsApp It has transformed our societies to the umpteenth power. For starters, if only because in the Soderbergh movie there are no influencers.

The human and psychological crisis

How many people will be having panic attacks right now? And divorces that divide the hours of use of common areas?

Panic over toilet paper

People robbing pharmacies yes but housewives fighting for four Scottex rolls no? The apocalypse was going to be much more seedy than you were imagining.

The DJs on the balconies

We understand. It is not easy to certify the end of coexistence, the death of urbanity. Pont Aeri as the blind spot of Rousseaunian ideology.

To the famous singing Imagine

An altruistic gesture that is undoubtedly helping us to cope with the situation ten thousand times better. Thanks so much, Gal Gadot!

The followers of a cult of death in pursuit of free capitalism

No, in this film we do not see at any time politicians, businessmen or economists crying out for the sacrifice of human lives in exchange for the health of the economic system, as it has happened in some public interventions.

The deepest economic crisis after the pandemic

Here we go