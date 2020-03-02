Everything that can happen in season 2 of ‘This shit surpasses me’

Share it:

There is still no official confirmation from Netflix, but here you have everything we know about season 2 of ‘This shit surpasses me’.

Meet Sophia Lillis, protagonist of fiction.

Attention ‘spoilers’! From now on you can find some detail of the new Netflix series that you may not want to know if you have not finished watching it. Come on, don't be vague, it's only 7 chapters of about 20 minutes each!

We feel spinning so little thin but it is that … our head has exploded with the end of ‘This shit surpasses me’ (and never better). When we thought that Sydney was going to blow up the gymnasium of the Pittsburgh Institute through the air, the only thing that burst was Brad's coconut – we're still cleaning the blood that splashed – and all our desire to see the season 2 from the last black comedy of Netflix. Let it come now! We want more open skulls!

During the seven episodes of which the first installment is composed, we have seen how Syd is a teenager with enough insecurities, generated by the teenage stage she is going through and, above all, her father's suicide. Since he died, he has anger problems and these trigger in a kind of mental powers with which he can move things. One pass if I could control them. However, he is lucky to meet Stanley, a boy the sea of ​​rarity next to cool, and maintain a relationship of friendship with Dina – although really the protagonist wants to be more than his BFF. Everything seems to be more or less controlled until a man begins to follow her …

What will happen? To begin, we will have to wait for Netflix to confirm a second installment for the fiction of the producers of ‘Stranger Things’ —the truth is that both series have a similar roll. But in the meantime, here you have everything we already know about it, like possible release date, future trailers, frames to be resolved, etc.

Everything we know about season 2 of ‘This shit surpasses me’

Will there be a second season of ‘This shit surpasses me’?

At the moment, there is no confirmation of a second season but, just as the first one ended, they can't leave us like this! Remember that, after the bloody explosion of Brad's head, Sydney flees to the forest and meets a man who says: ‘‘ Let's start ’’.

What cast characters will continue?

Surely we will see Sydney (Sophia Lillis), Stanley (Wyatt Oleff), Dina (Sofia Bryant), Liam (Aidan Wojtak – Hissong) … although Brad (Richard Ellis) we bet that no. After such a carnage, at most we will have him in ‘flashbacks’.

All frames to be resolved in season 2

Who is the man who chases Syd?

All we know is that she knows the teenager's powers and probably wants to use them. For good? Worse? No idea.

What will happen between Syd and Stanley?

Obviously, the boy is aware that his "crush" has been responsible for the cranial explosion of Dina's ex-boyfriend. Will you look at it differently after the event?

How will Dina (and the entire institute) be after Brad's death?

Dina and Brad had a relationship until Syd told her friend that the player had been unfaithful. However, the ‘bestie’ of the prota stays next to his body when everything happens …