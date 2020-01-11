 Everything must have an end in the new Crisis on Infinite Earths trailer

Share it:

Next Tuesday, January 14, 2020, the reverse arrow will undergo a major change at the end “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in a special two-hour event that will feature episodes of "Arrow" Y “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” respectively.

While The CW has been promoting the series through its social networks, now it's up to Stephen Amell share a new minute and a half trailer under the motto "Everything must have an end", which is especially true. We remember that "Arrow" It will end on the 28th and Oliver Queen will have a very different (and definitive moment) role in the arrowverse, as previously advanced and we also noticed in this advance.

The video begins with a flashback to the battle between Oliver Queen and Deathstroke in the second season of "Arrow" while his voice tells us that all the battles have led to the definitive conflict against the Antimonitor. Of course, it is also said that the plan is to recover the lives lost by the wave of antimatter.