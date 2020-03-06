TV Shows

Everything is ready for the first edition of the Spotify Awards Mexico

March 5, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Mexico.- Artists such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Danna Paola, Julieta Venegas, Christian Nodal, Piso 21 and Los Ángeles Azules, are some of those who will take the stage during the first edition of the Spotify Awards Mexico this 5th of March at 7:00 p.m.

The National Auditorium of Mexico City is now ready to receive all the guests of the ceremony where the most listened artists of the popular music streaming platform will be rewarded.

It may interest you: Thalia gets scandalous dress and is praised by everyone

The Instagram account of the event has begun to share images of the facilities ready to receive celebrities who will parade through the green carpet splurging glamor and wearing their best outfits, as well as images of the prizes that will be awarded to the winners of the different categories .

This Thursday night will be full of big stars during the awards, where Danna Paola, Luisito Comunica, Franco Escamilla, Ángela Aguilar and Aislinn Derbez will be the hosts who will make multiple presentations of awards in their categories.

READ:  "That's why they do the front shot": Pedrito Sola and Bisogno make fun of a "barrigona" driver (VIDEO)

When, where and what time to see the Spotify Awards Mexico

When to see the Spotify Awards Mexico?

March 5, 2020.

Where to see the Spotify Awards Mexico?

For the TNT Mexico, Telemundo and Universo channel in the United States or for the application for premium users.

What time to see the Spotify Awards Mexico?

At 7:00 p.m. in Mexico and at 5:00 p.m. in the United States.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.