Everything is ready for the first edition of the Spotify Awards Mexico

Mexico.- Artists such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Danna Paola, Julieta Venegas, Christian Nodal, Piso 21 and Los Ángeles Azules, are some of those who will take the stage during the first edition of the Spotify Awards Mexico this 5th of March at 7:00 p.m.

The National Auditorium of Mexico City is now ready to receive all the guests of the ceremony where the most listened artists of the popular music streaming platform will be rewarded.

The Instagram account of the event has begun to share images of the facilities ready to receive celebrities who will parade through the green carpet splurging glamor and wearing their best outfits, as well as images of the prizes that will be awarded to the winners of the different categories .

This Thursday night will be full of big stars during the awards, where Danna Paola, Luisito Comunica, Franco Escamilla, Ángela Aguilar and Aislinn Derbez will be the hosts who will make multiple presentations of awards in their categories.

When, where and what time to see the Spotify Awards Mexico

When to see the Spotify Awards Mexico?

March 5, 2020.

Where to see the Spotify Awards Mexico?

For the TNT Mexico, Telemundo and Universo channel in the United States or for the application for premium users.

What time to see the Spotify Awards Mexico?

At 7:00 p.m. in Mexico and at 5:00 p.m. in the United States.