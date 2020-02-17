Everything is good at home? Barbara de Regil plays as a puppy with her boyfriend and unleashes (VIDEO)

Share it:

The actress Barbara de Regil It does not stop causing sensation in social networks, although rarely due to good actions.

A few days ago he unleashed criticism for calling people who leave bad comments “obese”. In addition, he also responded to a user who asked him for advice if he had suicidal ideas.

I beg you to seek help. Go to therapy. Tell your parents, your mom. It's not bad, on the contrary, ”he commented Barbara with a photo where he appears in a bathing suit.

Now, the 32-year-old artist and athlete uploaded some stories in her account of Instagram, where she appears with her husband, Fernando Schoenwald. However, she approaches him in a very curious way, as he appears walking with his hands and feet on the ground, while barking and howling.

His partner begins to caress her and even tickles her stomach, as if it were a puppy.

Do you play like that with your boyfriend? ”Asked Barbara and put two options for her followers to respond.

Some users stressed that most have responded that they do not do the same as the actress of the film Crazy about work. They have even made fun of her for appearing in this way beside her husband.

Smithers, bring that dog, I'm going to do executive vice president … pic.twitter.com/jw9F3aMAyL – Frank "Graimito" Grimes (@ FrankGrimesJr1) December 7, 2019

Rafa, what are you going to say if you see Barbara de Regil? pic.twitter.com/P2zw2VGwRU – Your Idol® (@Gabriel_Merchan) December 7, 2019

