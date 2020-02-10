Entertainment

Everyone talks about the dress of Billy Porter in red carpet of the Oscar 2020 but his best photo is with a blanket

February 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Billy Porter poses on the Oscar 2020 red carpet

Kevork DjansezianGetty Images

  • Joaquin Phoenix has moved us at the Oscars 2020.
  • Billie Eilish XXL nails flip us at the Oscars 2020.

    He always manages to surprise us with his 'looks' in every event he attends. We refer to Billy Porter, the singer and actor who shone again for his daring bet on the Oscar 2020 red carpet. But this was not the best image, we assure you. As usual, the most 'top' snapshots in this type of parties are usually taken behind the scenes and the actor has returned to give us the best wrapped in a blanket. When we have seen the photograph, we have felt instantly identified. Who has not ended up covered to the ears to weather the hangover? Surely it happened to you more than once. Well, our favorite star of 'Pose' It was not going to be less.

    Before entering the rag (of polar fabric as you will be able to appreciate), We will make a brief review of the style that he wore along the red carpet of the Oscar 2020 because he is not wasted either. Billy Porter's dress is titled Cupola and is custom made by Giles Deacon. It is composed of a gold feather top and a spectacular puffed skirt with print inspired by Kensington Palace. The jewels signed by Atelier Swarovski, the wing-shaped bag and the golden platform boots of Jimmy Choo also deserve special mention. Pure fantasy!

    Billy Porter poses with the spectacular red carpet dress of the Oscar 2020.

    Kevork DjansezianGetty Images

    Wearing such a design is not easy because of the volume of the skirt and the weight. Here we see Billy in full preparation.

    Billy Porter shows us how he prepares his look for the Oscar 2020 red carpet.

    Santiago FelipeGetty Images

    Forget the image of Billy Porter on the red carpet of the Oscar 2020 because the best is behind the scenes posing with his blanket

    Billy Porter shined on the Oscar 2020 red carpet with this spectacular dress. His mission was to do interviews at the foot of the track, a tired job and in which he often goes cold (we know from experience), so nothing better than having something warm on hand to carry it better. Without pretending, Billy Porter wrapped in his blanket seems the most because the 'celebs' are also human.

    Billy Porter poses on the Oscar 2020 red carpet with his blanket.

    Kevork DjansezianGetty Images

    As if this were not enough, he wanted to impress us once again with the 'outfit' chosen to enjoy the 'after party'. Look…

    We freaked out with Billy Porter's look at the Vanity Fair party, after the Oscars 2020.

    Gregg DeGuireGetty Images

    He chose purple, one of the trend tones of this season, top with feathers finished in cape, pamelon and an Iris Barbee Bonner bag with a clear message. Yas Queen!

