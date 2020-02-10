Everyone talks about the dress of Billy Porter in red carpet of the Oscar 2020 but his best photo is with a blanket

Share it:

He always manages to surprise us with his 'looks' in every event he attends. We refer to Billy Porter, the singer and actor who shone again for his daring bet on the Oscar 2020 red carpet. But this was not the best image, we assure you. As usual, the most 'top' snapshots in this type of parties are usually taken behind the scenes and the actor has returned to give us the best wrapped in a blanket. When we have seen the photograph, we have felt instantly identified. Who has not ended up covered to the ears to weather the hangover? Surely it happened to you more than once. Well, our favorite star of 'Pose' It was not going to be less.

Before entering the rag (of polar fabric as you will be able to appreciate), We will make a brief review of the style that he wore along the red carpet of the Oscar 2020 because he is not wasted either. Billy Porter's dress is titled Cupola and is custom made by Giles Deacon. It is composed of a gold feather top and a spectacular puffed skirt with print inspired by Kensington Palace. The jewels signed by Atelier Swarovski, the wing-shaped bag and the golden platform boots of Jimmy Choo also deserve special mention. Pure fantasy!

Wearing such a design is not easy because of the volume of the skirt and the weight. Here we see Billy in full preparation.

Forget the image of Billy Porter on the red carpet of the Oscar 2020 because the best is behind the scenes posing with his blanket

Billy Porter shined on the Oscar 2020 red carpet with this spectacular dress. His mission was to do interviews at the foot of the track, a tired job and in which he often goes cold (we know from experience), so nothing better than having something warm on hand to carry it better. Without pretending, Billy Porter wrapped in his blanket seems the most because the 'celebs' are also human.

As if this were not enough, he wanted to impress us once again with the 'outfit' chosen to enjoy the 'after party'. Look…

He chose purple, one of the trend tones of this season, top with feathers finished in cape, pamelon and an Iris Barbee Bonner bag with a clear message. Yas Queen!