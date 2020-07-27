"Everyone is helping me in my dream," said Gerardo Arteaga, a Mexican who will play for the Genk in Belgium.

Share it:

Santos Laguna made the departure of Mexican Gerardo Arteaga official (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

This Sunday, Santos Laguna made the departure of the Mexican official Gerardo Arteaga. The canterano Guerrero will now play in the KRC Genk of Belgium, in what will be your first experience in an international team.

“The Santista youth squad Gerardo Arteaga, who recently celebrated his seventh anniversary as a Warrior, will have his first experience with an international club, after being tdefinitively transferred to the Genk of Belgium, "said the club in a statement.

Hours before, the news had already been announced. The same player gave an interview with Fox Sports, where he thanked the team as well as Alejandro Irarragorri, president of the institution.

"I want to thank Alejandro Irarragorri for everything that helped me here, more than anything because everyone in the club they are helping me in my dream which is to play in Europe"Said the defender.

The youth squad Guerrero will now play for the Belgium Genk (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

The defender revealed that he had "mixed feelings" when leaving the club that saw him debut in the First Division. “I spent seven years here, four years living in a club house, which was where I was trained. The truth is that all this is going to be missed, ”he said.

"I am very grateful for Santos' philosophy, which is ‘Winning Serving’. Not only thinking about football, but also helping people, people in need, people with disabilities … is something that took me from the club, which not only trained me as a player but also as a personHe recalled.

He regretted that this Saturday's game against Blue Cross be your last game. “The truth is that I feel part of Santos Laguna because it was where I trained; I came here from a very young age, so yes it feels a little sadBecause yesterday was my last match with this Club ”, he mentioned. His team was defeated 2-0.

He also sent a message to the Santista fans. "Thank the fans of La LagunaBecause all the time I was here he was very fond of me, the truth is that I also became attached to the fans ”, he assured.

The defender said he had "mixed feelings" when leaving the club (Photo: Fernando Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

The left side arrived at Santos Laguna in 2013 with the category Sub-15. However, his good level led him to the first team three years later.

He debuted on October 1, 2016 at age 18. It was on day 12 of Opening Tournament 2016, when the Warriors faced the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro at the Corregidora Stadium.

With almost a hundred games on the maximum circuit and with the league title of the Clausura 2018, Arteaga caught the attention of his National selection. He was part of the U-21 team as well as the U-22 team that won third place in the Maurice Revello Tournament in France (formerly Toulon Hopes).

The Argentinian Gerardo Martino, strategist of the absolute Mexican team, has also called him to different calls. Raced at the League of Nations of the Concacaf.

The left back arrived at Santos Laguna in 2013 (Photo: Gabriela Pérez / Cuartoscuro)

It was also contemplated in the call of the Pre-Olympic Selection who will look for your ticket to the games Tokyo 2020. However, he was unable to play a match due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico, which led to the suspension of the qualifying tournament.

"Unfortunately this pandemic thing happened and we couldn't go to the Pre-Olympic, but look, Things happen for a reason. Now this opportunity to go to Europe has opened, "said Arteaga in the interview.

