"Everyone does it": the controversy continues in Formula 1 regarding the accusations against the "pink Mercedes"

In Formula 1, the scandal surrounding the Racing Point “pink Mercedes” continues and the British team came out to respond to the accusations.

After a different start to the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which, among other consequences, forced the activity to start later and to reduce the calendar, in the Formula 1 continues the scandal around the "pink Mercedes" of Racing Point. Thus, the British team came out to respond to the accusations and criticism received.

Tired of the controversy that arose around the design of the cars that drive the Mexican Sergio Perez and the Canadian Lance Stroll, the team leader Otmar Szafnauer broke the silence. The head of the Silverstone-based team defended their approach to creating the RP20 and was blunt in answering whether the other teams were wrong in their design philosophy: "The answer is yes. However, it does not come without risk ”.

It should be remembered that from the first date of the World Cup in Austria, Racing Point it was pointed out by his rivals that they saw similarities between the pink car and one of the most powerful automakers in the history of competition such as Mercedes Benz. After the second race, Renault took the lead in mistrust and filed a formal complaint with the FIA for them to investigate front and rear brake lines on suspicion that they are actually a Mercedes design. This would violate F1 rules that require teams to design certain parts themselves.

"Taking photos of other people's cars happens everywhere from the biggest teams to the smallest. Some of them simply do a better job of integrating what they learn from those photos. We took photos back then, of the Red Bull flat, when we were trying to do it. But we couldn't get it to work. I can tell you that other teams have done the same. Everyone does it, it's allowed"He explained Szafnauer in statements reproduced by the specialized site MotorSport. The debate is focused on whether Racing Point was inspired by the design – something legal in the regulation – or if they had sensitive information on how that brake driver was designed by Mercedes, a situation that is not allowed.

Szafnauer He explained that they already used the suspension and gearbox designs of the German firm, so it seemed logical to do the same with the aerodynamic concept since everything was custom cranked. "We bought the gearbox from Mercedes, where that gearbox is designed with a low center of gravity, so we've always had compromises at the rear of the car, where downforce is critical to having a stable rear end." , argument.

After three dates, the team is in fourth place, behind Mercedez, Red Bull and McLaren.

However, he clarified that the brake lines – the great center of the controversy – is a model typical of Racing Point and tried to end the media controversy although the FIA ​​investigation has not yet reached conclusions: “It is impossible that they are illegal. It takes a long time to design and manufacture brake lines. They are very complicated and we have 886 individual drawings for our brake lines"

This weekend, the pair of Racing Point did a good role in the Hungarian Grand Prix: Stroll stayed in fifth place, while Pérez came in seventh. After three dates, the team rises in fourth position, behind Mercedez, Red Bull and McLaren.

All the mess around the sensation vehicles in Formula 1 is could end next week, when the FIA ​​deadline to present evidence to Racing Point in defense of its brake design expires. Speculation is that the ruling could take place on the first weekend of August, just when the 4th date will be held at the Silverstone Grand Prix.

