Everyeye's Q&A arrives on Spotify as a Podcast: here's how to listen to them

Among our most popular and popular formats there are undoubtedly i Q & A, question and answer sessions during which the members of our editorial staff satisfy all the curiosities of the increasingly growing Everyeye community.

However, everyday commitments do not allow everyone to follow the broadcast live on Everyeye's Twitch channel. We know it well, and always we upload the replicas also on the YouTube On Demand channel to allow anyone to recover them in peace.

Today we take another step forward, and we have decided to further expand our offer to meet the needs of an even wider audience: from now on you will also have the Everyeye Q&A podcast on Spotify! After being broadcast on Everyeye's Twitch channel, all the audio feeds of the broadcasts will also be uploaded to the well-known music streaming platform, ready to be listened to at any time wherever you are, on the move and in the background.

The first podcast of the Q&A of Everyeye.it (broadcast on Tuesday 4 February) is already available at this address: to start, all you have to do is sign in with your free Spotify account (no Premium subscription required) and click on the Play button. If you don't want to miss any Q&A, we also recommend click the Follow button, in this way you will always be updated every time a new podcast is published. Happy listening!

As always, in this case too we ask for your feedback: what do you think of this initiative? Your opinions are important to grow and improve, you can freely express them in the space below dedicated to comments.