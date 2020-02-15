Everyeye's Q&A are available as podcasts on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts

Share it:

With the aim of further expanding our offer and at the same time meeting the needs of an even wider audience, we have launched a new initiative: Q&A by Everyeye they arrived in podcast format on the three main services out there, that is Spotify, Apple podcast is Google Podcast!

Q&A are one of the most loved events on the Everyeye Twitch channel, and they see the editorial team united for answer all questions about the gaming world posed by users. Since the original broadcast, the replicas in video format have always been uploaded to the YouTube channel Everyeye on Demand. From now on, we are pleased to announce that you will also find them on the following services, ready to be listened to in comfort and at any time:

Although the initiative has just started, when we write to you you can choose from four different appointments: the Q&A of February 4 on PS5, Anthem and Return of the Obra Dinn, the Q&A of February 7 on Atomic Heart, Half-Life: Alyx and Kingdom Hearts 3, the Special Q&A dedicated to the Oscars of February 9 and the Q&A of February 11 on The Last Night, the acquisitions of Sony and Final Fantasy 7 Remake … and the list will continue to grow as the next episodes are broadcast.

Hoping to have done something welcome, we look forward to your opinions, essential to allow us to grow and improve further: what do you think of this initiative?