Everyeye's Q&A also arrive on Apple Podcast, we explain how to listen to them

A few days ago, i Q&A by Everyeye – one of our most loved and most followed formats – they landed on Spotify in podcast format, ready to be listened to at any time after the conclusion of the live broadcasts, which as usual air on the Tey channel of Everyeye.

Well, as you know, we always try to improve and expand our offer to meet everyone's needs, and so we thought well to bring Everyeye's Q&A reruns also on Apple Podcast, long-term service of the bitten apple! Listening to them is very simple: all you have to do is go to this address, choose the question and answer session of your interest and click on the Play button. At the moment you will find online the Q&A of 4 February on PS5, Anthem and Return of the Obra Din and the Q&A of 7 February on Atomic Heart, Half-Life: Alyx and Kingdom Hearts 3, but the list will lengthen as the next episodes.

In addition to Spotify and Apple Podcast, the replicas will continue to be uploaded after the original airing also on the YouTube channel Everyeye on Demand, in this case, clearly, in video format. We hope to have done a welcome thing, and as usual we are waiting for your opinions, essential to allow us to grow and improve: what do you think of this new one initiative? Let us know with a comment!