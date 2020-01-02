Entertainment

Everyeye.it looks for reviewers and columnists for the Anime section

January 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Everyeye.it select new collaborators interested in posting reviews and articles in the section anime: the role includes previews, previews, reviews, criticisms and in-depth specials.

The work is carried out from home independently (under the supervision of a manager), in addition to the knowledge of the Italian language, a good ability to express and understand and a critical spirit in line with the needs of the editorial staff.

In particular, we are looking for experienced people Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE, Attack on Titan, Naruto is Boruto, Tokyo Ghoul, The Seven Deadly Sins, Hunter X Hunter, Pokemon, Mazinger Z and One Punch Man, and who also has a good knowledge of the current landscape and the cornerstones of Japanese animation and comics.

We are also looking for comics experts, in particular Marvel is A.D, who know the most recent editorial and historical lines and are familiar with the most famous characters (Spider-Man, Avengers, Batman, Superman, Justice League, etc.)

READ:  The cast of 'Love Actually', yesterday and today

Collaboration is paid, the details will be discussed with the candidates privately. Interested parties can send their application by attaching, in addition to the curriculum vitae, a minimum of two articles (possibly a review and an in-depth analysis).

The works must be original and written entirely in your own hand, the address to send material and application to [email protected].

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.