Everyeye.it looks for reviewers and columnists for the Anime section

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Everyeye.it select new collaborators interested in posting reviews and articles in the section anime: the role includes previews, previews, reviews, criticisms and in-depth specials.

The work is carried out from home independently (under the supervision of a manager), in addition to the knowledge of the Italian language, a good ability to express and understand and a critical spirit in line with the needs of the editorial staff.

In particular, we are looking for experienced people Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE, Attack on Titan, Naruto is Boruto, Tokyo Ghoul, The Seven Deadly Sins, Hunter X Hunter, Pokemon, Mazinger Z and One Punch Man, and who also has a good knowledge of the current landscape and the cornerstones of Japanese animation and comics.

We are also looking for comics experts, in particular Marvel is A.D, who know the most recent editorial and historical lines and are familiar with the most famous characters (Spider-Man, Avengers, Batman, Superman, Justice League, etc.)

Collaboration is paid, the details will be discussed with the candidates privately. Interested parties can send their application by attaching, in addition to the curriculum vitae, a minimum of two articles (possibly a review and an in-depth analysis).



The works must be original and written entirely in your own hand, the address to send material and application to [email protected].