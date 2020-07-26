Everyeye.it looks for new newsers, columnists and reviewers for the Cinema and TV Series section

Share it:

Everyeye.it select new collaborators interested in inserting news, articles and reviews in the section TV series is Cinema : the role includes research, insertion and writing of news relating to the world of cinema, films on streaming channels, TV series and TV programs.

The work takes place remotely (under the supervision of a manager) within certain predefined time slots, according to the availability and needs of the editorial staff. It's a freelance job.

Currently the search for a new TV series and cinema newser applies to all the main time slots:

Morning: from 9:00 to 13:00

Early afternoon: from 14:00 to 18:00

Late afternoon: from 17:00 to 20:00

Evening: from 20:00 to 24:00

The possibility of moving on different shifts if necessary is not excluded. In addition to the knowledge of the Italian language and the world of video games, a good writing and translation skills are of fundamental importance.

To participate in the selection, you must send at least 5 news items, not less than 200 words, complete with titles and related links to the original source. Indicate the time taken to write each news.

Collaboration is paid, the details will be discussed with the candidates privately. The news must be original and written entirely in your hand, the address to send material and application is [email protected]

For aspiring columnists and reviewers, however, two test articles / reviews are required, to be sent to the address [email protected].

Please note – Given the high number of requests, an immediate response to all candidates is not guaranteed. We will evaluate the profiles at the time of need and we will keep your application in the archive ready to be consulted in case of need. In any case, we will try to answer everyone.