Everyeye.it is looking for newsers, reviewers and columnists for the Anime section

Everyeye.it select new collaborators interested in adding news, reviews and articles in the section anime: the role includes research, insertion and writing of news related to the world of anime, manga and comics in general (also Italian and American) for newsers. Advances, previews, reviews, criticism and in-depth specials for those who want to make articles.

The work is carried out from home independently (under the supervision of a manager), in addition to the knowledge of the Italian language, a good ability to express and understand and a critical spirit in line with the needs of the editorial staff.

For newsers we intend to strengthen the following groups:

Morning: from 9:00 to 13:00

Early afternoon: from 13:00 to 17:00

Afternoon: from 17:00 to 20:00

Evening: from 20:00 to 23:00

In particular, we are looking for experienced people Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE, Attack on Titan, Naruto is Boruto, Tokyo Ghoul, The Seven Deadly Sins, Hunter X Hunter, Pokemon, Mazinger Z and One Punch Man, and who also has a good knowledge of the current landscape and the cornerstones of Japanese animation and comics.

We are also looking for comics experts, in particular Marvel is A.D, who know the most recent editorial and historical lines and are familiar with the most famous characters (Spider-Man, Avengers, Batman, Superman, Justice League, etc.)

Collaboration is paid, the details will be discussed with the candidates privately. Interested parties can send their application by attaching, in addition to the curriculum vitae, a minimum of 5 news for those interested in news, two articles (possibly a review and an in-depth analysis) for those who want to join the staff of columnists.

The news must be original and written entirely in your own hand, the address to send material and application is [email protected].



Even the articles must be original and written entirely in your own hand, the address to send material and application is [email protected].