Everyeye.it is looking for new newsers to cover Italian TV shows and series

Everyeye.it select new collaborators interested in inserting news in the section Series and TV: the role includes the research, insertion and writing of news relating to the world of Italian fiction, international series available on free-to-air channels and the main TV programs broadcast on the main television broadcasters.

The work takes place remotely (under the supervision of a manager) within certain predefined time slots, according to the availability and needs of the editorial staff.

It's a freelance job.

The possibility of moving on different shifts if necessary is not excluded. Besides the knowledge of the Italian language, a good writing skills, as well as the world of TV programming, are of fundamental importance.

In particular, we are looking for candidates informed about the programming and progress of popular events (Sanremo, Reality show) but also entertainment and popularization programs (Quark, Ulysses), and Italian fiction programs such as Il commissario Montalbano, Don Matteo, L'amica geniale, A place in the sun, the secret.

To participate in the selection you must send at least 5 news of about 200 words, complete with titles and links to the original source. Indicate the time taken to write each news.

Collaboration is paid, the details will be discussed with the candidates privately. The news must be original and written entirely in your hand, the address to send material and application is [email protected]

Please note – Given the high number of requests, an immediate response to all candidates is not guaranteed. We will evaluate the profiles at the time of need and we will keep your application in the archive ready to be consulted in case of need. In any case, we will try to answer everyone.