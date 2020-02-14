Everyeye.it is looking for an expert in video editing and creatives

Share it:

On the occasion of the expansion of the staff, Everyeye.it select new collaborators.

freelance experts in video editing and post production, with experience in video editing for reviews, previews, specials and video news.

creative with editing experience, ability to create voice over and be in video.

VIDEO EDITOR

We are also looking for a video editor who can participate in the creation of new video content, mainly montages with voiceovers provided by the editorial staff.

Residence in the city of Milan is preferable but not mandatory. The ability to record voiceovers is very welcome.

CREATIVE VIDEO

If you like talking to a camera, and you have the basics to produce your videos, then you could do it for us. Send us your test videos: we are looking for a creative who wants to join the editorial team, talk (in video) about video games, cinema and TV series ranging from in-depth analyzes to commentary on current affairs. As said the basic video editing skills for self-producing content are necessary. Residence in Milan is mandatory.

THE SUPPORT GRAPH

We are looking for a graphic designer who supports Everyeye's editorial activities, a person who is able to use the main graphic software (for example Photoshop) and who is able to work following the requests of the staff.

He will create infographics, covers, institutional images for our social channels such as Facebook and Linkedin. If you want to try your hand at test images using our logos, you can find them here: everyeye.it/media/

To submit your application, send links to images, portfolios and / or videos and montages, including voiceovers if you have made them, of a nature similar to that published on our youtube channel. Emails without links to videos or any content to be evaluated, as well as the curriculum, will be discarded.

Collaboration is paid. The details will be discussed privately. The address to send your application (with any links to your production portfolio) is [email protected]. We do not guarantee an immediate response to all candidates, but we will do everything to do it.