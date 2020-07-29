every time the cast hit himself in the trailer!

Share it:

The first spectacular trailer of the Umbrella Academy 2 catapulted us into a new timeline, all new and full of twists, but some scenes hit us more than others. To reveal curious background on the coming season are David Castañeda and Robert Sheehan, interpreters of Diego and Klaus Hargreeves respectively.

The first has in fact opened a parenthesis on the hilarious scene in which Diego, forced by the powers of his sister Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), he punches himself in the face:

"We shot that scene a couple of times. There was a moment when I was almost cut his nose with a knife and I think it's the clapperboard they used in the final montage. It was really damn close to my nostril ".

In contrast, the eccentric Kalus did not need someone to force him and to beat himself, since the actor and performer revealed that he had struck of his own free will to make its interpretation more authentic:

"I was worried, because Klaus had spent a long time in the past. Plausibly, has spent every color of it, after all, he had traveled far behind the events that occurred in '63. I wanted the audience, when they saw him for the first time, to think: 'Wait, is it the same person?'. So I hit myself a little bit because for the first two or three months I thought I wasn't very different (from the future / present version). Suddenly, I had some sort of lighting and I understood what I had to do to transform it. I've been good? When I saw the filming finished I was happy with the result, that was my challenge, but I was afraid the difference would only be noticed in my head ".

In short, almost as much as characters from the Netflix series, even the cast members are quite eccentric and the surprises have just started: a few hours ago the platform distributed the first explosive minutes of The Umbrella Academy 2, in which we see all the Hargreeves pupils struggling with explosions and no holds barred.