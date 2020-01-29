Every moment ‘crossover’ between ‘Sabrina’s chilling adventures’ and ‘Riverdale’

Share it:

From this moment you will find a lot of ‘spoilers’ of the Season 3 of escal The creepy adventures of Sabrina ’ that, if you have not yet seen, they will sit you as bad as spending a day in hell itself. The teleportation spell Lunae Magicae won't even save you!

It is a reality that ‘The chilling adventures of Sabrina’ and ‘Riverdale’ They have many things in common. They share creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa; both breathe that vintage halo, the halls of the institutes where the boys study, the Baxter and the Riverdale High, are practically the same; and we can even say that the two towns, Riverdale and Greendale, are separated by a few kilometers away. Specifically, one on each shore of the Sweetwater River.

All these small details that unite the series, currently broadcast on Netflix, have made it impossible not to have references of any in any chapter of the other. And it turns out that the newly released third season of satanic fiction is filled with ‘easter eggs’ (or easter eggs) over the municipality on the other side of the river. Here you have all the moments ‘Crossover’ that we have found throughout it, that are not few!

‘Crossover’ between ‘Sabrina’s chilling adventures’ and ‘Riverdale’: every ‘easter eggs’

Already in the first chapter of season 3 of ‘Sabrina’ we find an easter egg. Do you remember the famous welcome sign that Riverdale has at his entrance? Well, in Greendale there is another match, and with the same message ‘creepy’ included: ‘‘ Greendale. Let the city bewitch you ’. We even have a small cameo in the episode. Penelope BlossomCheryl's mother is the el body ’where Prudence hides in New Orleans to try to kill her father, Blackwood.

Although this has only just begun. In the second episode, Sabrina and Ambrose undertake the search for Herod's crown. It turns out that it is hidden inside a tree in the Riverdale forest, a place chosen by Benjamin Blossom. Obviously, they undertake a trip to the town of Archie and, when they find the treasure, it is bathed in maple syrup.

(Yes, that signature that appears behind the board is from Jughead).

However, there is nothing more mythical in Riverdale than his murders Pop's restaurant. Their hamburgers and milkshakes are so well known that Hilda herself, in her arachnid form, asks Dr. C to go for food from the cafeteria. This before wrapping him with his spider web, of course.

In addition, we strongly believe that Riverdale youth also visit the Greendale bookstore to buy comics. Even a member of the Snakes visited the place. Of course, I think it did not go very well stopped …

However, our favorite ‘crossover’ moment between ‘Sabrina’s chilling adventures’ and ‘Riverdale’ remains the cheerleaders team. Can you imagine a competition? It would freak us out.