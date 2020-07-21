Everwild: you will get lost in his fantasy world, word of the chief of Rare

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As the wait for the Xbox Series X games event on July 23 continues, the heads of the Xbox Game Studios have had a long chat with Polygon about their games and strategy for the future.

Among the interviewees there was also Craig Duncan, the head of Rare, who had the opportunity to talk about the importance that theexperience gained during the development of Sea of ​​Thieves for the creation of the new studio project, the mysterious Everwild. We still know very little about the game, but we can expect a very original adventure that aims to accompany gamers in an evocative fantasy world permeated with magic and populated by fantastic creatures.

Sea of ​​Thieves has been described as a project "grown organically with the players", a model that "befits Rare". This open development philosophy will also be adopted with Everwild, which Duncan describes as a unique game: "We learned a lot from Sea of ​​Thieves. We love the idea of ​​players creating stories together. Louise O’Connor and her team are working passionately to give players a world in which they can simply get lost – you know, a lot of nature with a magical flavor ".

Despite the fact that nine months have passed since Everwild's announcement, Rare has not yet provided substantial information on the game mechanics, which are still shrouded in mystery. There is a very specific reason, however: "One of the reasons we haven't talked much about Everwild is the fact that we are still playing with the gameplay ideas. We will have a lot to say about it in the future … we have an idea that we are very fond of, and I think it is a special thing. I have a team with really passionate people who wake up every morning with the desire to make this game ".

Will Everwild be present at the July 23 event? We will find out in a few days. Meanwhile, Sea of ​​Thieves has exceeded 15 million players, and does not intend to stop …