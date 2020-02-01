Everwild: Rare comments on the video presentation of the fantasy adventure

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The authors of RARE re-publish the Everwild announcement trailer to comment on this fantasy adventure coming to PC, Xbox One and, perhaps, Xbox Series X.

The "new" Everwild movie is accompanied by a message with which the British developers explain to us that they want to provide us with an audio description of the scenes immortalized in the video broadcast during theX019 FanFest last November.

The initiative launched by RARE, therefore, not only confirms the will of the British authors to launch "thematic" video diaries in the future that will help us shed light on the graphic, artistic and playful elements of this project, but was also created to meet to the needs of their fans, ensuring the widest accessibility for disabled players.

In the first video that will start this series of diaries, the Senior Narrative Designer Kate Jarrett di Rare helps us become familiar with the colorful fantasy universe of Everwild and with the creatures that will populate it. In the company's next multimedia contributions, we will be introduced to the game mechanics by the ex-designers of Fable Legends and by the other veterans both inside and outside the English subsidiary of the Xbox Game Studios who are contributing to the development of this project for Windows 10, Xbox One PC and , say, Xbox Series X.