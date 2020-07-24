Everwild for Xbox Series X and PC: fascinating trailer for the new Rare game!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Xbox Games Showcase is proceeding at full speed, with the Microsoft teams that present the productions in full swing for the future green-cross flagship.

The developers of Rare, which after the pirate adventures of Sea of ​​Thieves they are ready to temporarily abandon the Seven Seas to offer Everwild to the public. Still shrouded in a certain mist of mystery, production has returned to show itself in action, with a trailer with magical and fascinating atmospheres. With an artistic direction that seems to merge shamanic traditions, magic, fantastic creatures and the relationship system between human beings and the natural environment, Rare's new creation is ready to debut on Xbox Series X is Windows PC.

Directly at the opening of this news you can find the new Everwild trailer: at the moment a precise exit window has not been communicated.