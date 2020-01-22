Sports

Everton publishes its lineup drawn by children to raise awareness about mental health

January 22, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The elementary school 'Linacre' and the foundation of physical, mental and sports health associated with the English club, 'Tackling the blues', decided to give the initial eleven of the match of the 24th day of the Premier League that faced Everton against Newcastle of a very original, emotional and never seen before.

The 'Blues' aligned their eleven players as usual, with the 4-4-2 system, but the children related to the club through the aforementioned entities gave the special touch to this formation: They drew the faces of their idols for the club to capture their portraits in the lineup!

Through the official Twitter of the club directed by Carlo Ancelotti, the combined 'Toffe' would publish the lineup minutes from the start of the game, as it always does, but with the surprise for users of this social network that they would not see photos of their players, but Portraits made by children.

READ:  The Competition Committee decides that the second part of the Rayo-Albacete will be held behind closed doors
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.