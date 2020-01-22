Everton publishes its lineup drawn by children to raise awareness about mental health

The elementary school 'Linacre' and the foundation of physical, mental and sports health associated with the English club, 'Tackling the blues', decided to give the initial eleven of the match of the 24th day of the Premier League that faced Everton against Newcastle of a very original, emotional and never seen before.

The 'Blues' aligned their eleven players as usual, with the 4-4-2 system, but the children related to the club through the aforementioned entities gave the special touch to this formation: They drew the faces of their idols for the club to capture their portraits in the lineup!

Through the official Twitter of the club directed by Carlo Ancelotti, the combined 'Toffe' would publish the lineup minutes from the start of the game, as it always does, but with the surprise for users of this social network that they would not see photos of their players, but Portraits made by children.