Everton continues to win after the arrival of Ancelotti

The arrival of Carlo Ancelotti to the Everton has turned around the team owned by Farhad Moshiri, which on Saturday surpassed the Newcastle by 1-2 to get two consecutive victories in the English Premier League for the first time this season.

In just a couple of meetings, the Italian coach has managed to inspire a group of players who seemed depressed after a half erratic course. Upon arrival, he has taken a 180-degree turn and his team offers a more renewed image that has resulted in victories.

After winning Burnley 1-0 at Boxing Day, Everton was challenged to take down Newcastle at home. It was not an easy company, but it again showed a solid image with which it emerged victorious to settle in the middle zone of the classification.

Again, as against Burnley, the protagonist was the young international forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, author of the two goals of his team and the third in just a few days to overcome his best record in a season. He already has eight in the Premier League and this Saturday he left behind his record of the six he achieved last year.

The Everton cemented its victory in an almost perfect first half hour, in which the Icelandic Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies they completely dominated the center of the field to throw the reborn Moise Kean and Calvert-Lewin towards the goal defended by the Slovak Martin Dubravka.

Fruit of that overwhelming dominance, Calvert-Lewin advanced to Everton at 13 minutes after picking up a rejection of a foul launched by Sigurdsson. With that much, the Everton saw a domain recognized that extended to an occasion of the Paraguayan Miguel Almirón, who reacted to Newcastle with a shot to the stick.

Until the end of the first part, 'The magpies' brought out their pride and were able to tie through the Swiss Fabian Schar, Andy Carrol and Almirón himself, but among the goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and the lack of aim, Steve Bruce's team ran out of prize.

In the resumption, the Everton returned to recover the initiative, but in an isolated play, Schar tied after taking advantage of a head-on Carroll.

It was a mirage. Ancelotti's men threw themselves back for victory and they got it again through Calvert-Lewin, who rounded his afternoon after completing a kickback. The final 1-2, left both teams equalized with 25 points. The Ancelotti effect takes shape.