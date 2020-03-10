Everglow, we present the next (big) thing 2020 of k-pop bands, that's who they are

That the k-pop has been advancing in tight ranks we have noticed for some time. Che le Everglow are one of the female groups to put on your playlist, the success of their debut single told us Bon Bon Chocolate, of March 2019, and, lastly, the song that was launched in the musical ether recently. Their first EP was released on February 3rd, Reminiscence, from which the song was extracted Dun Dun. The video, which after about a month has recorded more than 85 million views, tells you that the all-female group consisting of 6 members is to be included in your radar, in case it wasn't there already. They, in fact, are added to a series of bands that have been established in the k-pop scene for a few years now.

Among them are i BTS, the BlackPink, EXO, TWICE is Red velvet, which, in addition to having conquered millions (if not billions) of streaming on Spotify, have also ignited the stage of one of the most important and glamorous music festivals in the world, the Coachella in Indio, California. In 2018, in fact, the BTS took part, while in 2019 the Blackpink made their debut. If their success is now taken for granted, on Everglow it's time to turn on the spotlight. Billboard USA has already put them among the pop acts to watch of the 5 groups k-pop 2020.

Everglow, the all-female k-pop band: who they are and the songs

The Everglow there are six: Sihyeon, E: U, Yiren, Mia, Aisha and Onda and each of them is distinguished by particular characteristics, whether they are skills that lead to the group or personal passions. Their first song was Bon Bon Chocolate, co-written with the American singer-songwriter Melanie Fontana, who previously worked for established groups, including BTS, and the South Korean singer Tiffany Young. In February the their EP Reminescence, from which the single 2020 Du Dun.

A general premise, it must be said, that the band from South Korea with fury, which go up the charts and grind streaming on the platforms at supersonic speed, they are built so that there are all the ingredients to conquer your ears, perhaps your heart and certainly your playlist. I / the components they are chosen and trained at the table, and we tell you this without wanting to break the magic anyway, because, come on, that remains the same. Idol groups, as in the past and in the West, have happened with Take That or Spice Girls, in fact they are organized by agencies / labels that select them among the candidates based on their skills and then form them in a period that can vary from 1 year to 2. The goal is to create a compact team, aka one band, perfectly balanced, in which each member has a codified role, in which the public can also identify themselves, and has a language as universal as possible, so that it is easy to cross geographical borders. THE k-pop lyricsin fact, they are a perfect mix of languages ​​and the refrain is often in English, understandable and catchy. If you want to deepen the theme, we recommend the second episode of the first season, K-pop, of the docu-serie in short words on Netflix.

In the case of Everglow, the agency / label that took care of their training was Yuehua Entertainment and i membership they were chosen at different times and formed for periods that sometimes exceeded two years. We present them all to you, telling you a few curiosity on them.

E: U

Let's start with E: U, born in 1998. She is the oldest, so to speak, of the group, as well as the leader: she sings, raps and dances.

Sihyeon

Sihyeon's full name is Kim Sihyeon, she is from 1999 and she dances and sings. She has a few nicknames, which fans often use to address her: Positive Queen, Flower Sihyun and Syeon. Among his passions are nail art, cooking and Frozen, of Disney.

My

Mia's real name is Han Eun-ji, which means "Beautiful Girl". Sing, dance and its distinctive feature is the low voice.

Wave

Onda, real name Jo Se-rim, in Korean means "Come to me". She is from 2000, Ariana Grande is her model and she is a big fan of Harry Potter and Twilight.

Aisha

Aisha distinguished her among all for the height: she is one of the tallest musicians of the k-pop scene with her meter and 74 centimeters. On stage, in her role as Lead Dancer and Lead Rapper, it is easy to distinguish her, also because she always wears flat shoes so as not to do wrong to her colleagues.

Yiren

Yiren is a member of the Chinese group. He is Lead Dancer, Vocalist and Visual Center.

K-pop, what the Italian charts say

In addition to having its own specific history, k-pop also has one on Spotify, which has contributed to the diffusion and knowledge of a musical phenomenon that continues to record success and is evolving through international collaborations, as happened with the single gods BTS with Halsey, Boy With Luv, or like that of Blackpink with Dua Lipa, Kiss and Make Up. In 2014 Spotify launched the K-Pop Daebak playlist which since then has recorded + 1,800% of listenings, 2.4 million followers and over 134 billion total minutes of streaming music. Spotify also reported that today there are over 41 billion K-Pop streams on Spotify and that 53% of K-Pop listeners are between 18 and 24 years old and 73% of K listeners -Pop is female. Here the rankings, in case you want to give k-pop a shot to your playlist.

Most popular K-Pop artists in Italy on Spotify (from January 2014 – January 2020):

BTS BlackPink EXO Stray Kids TWICE Mamamoo Monsta X ATEEZ Got7 Red velvet

Top ten of the most listened K-Pop songs in Italy on Spotify (from January 2014 – January 2020):

Kiss and Make Up – BLACKPINK, Dua Lipa

Boy With Luv – BTS, Halsey Kill This Love – BLACKPINK F A K E L O V E – B T S DNA – BTS DDU-DU DDU-DU – BLACKPINK Blood Sweat & Tears – BTS Waste It On Me – BTS, Steve Aoki Old Town Road (Seoul Town Road Remix) ONLY – JENNIE

What do you say? The Everglow they can enter by right among the new ones female k-pop groups to follow in 2020? We stay tuned.

