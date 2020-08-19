Evergate: Ori-inspired 2D patform is out today on Nintendo Switch

Share it:

During the Nintendo Indie World Showcase the developers of Stone Lantern Games intervened to announce that Evergate, a 2D puzzle platformer reminiscent of Ori, is available today on Nintendo Switch. The game can already be purchased in digital format on Nintendo eShop at a price of 19.99 euros.

"Wield your Soul Flame, unleash extraordinary powers and immerse yourself in the thrilling tale of two kindred spirits. Guide the childlike soul Ki on a journey through the beautiful but haunting afterlife in this unique 2D puzzle platformer.", reads the official description. In this 2D puzzle platformer you can slow down time, take aim and release the mysterious power of each crystal you find with the special Flame of the soul. As you progress through the adventure and complete challenges, you can also unlock ancient artifacts and improve Ki's abilities.

You can watch Evergate's presentation in the video at the top of this news. Evergate was made possible by a successful Kickstarter campaign and it is also provided on PC. A demo can be downloaded from the Steam store page.