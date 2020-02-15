Evercade Retroconsole: announced a new cartridge with 17 Atari Lynx games

Share it:

Evercade is one new retro portable console with 4.3-inch screen (with possibility of connection to the TV) and interchangeable cartridges. Ten confirmed titles, eleven including the new Atari Lynx cartridge just announced by the manufacturer.

The cartridge contains 17 Atari Lynx games licensed, including Scrapyard Dog, CyberVirus, Loopz, Crystal Mines II Buried Treasure, Power Factor and Dracula the Undead, to name a few.

Evercade Atari Lynx Collection 1

Scrapyard Dog

Basketbrawl

Super Asteroids / Missile Command

Awesome Golf

Crystal Mines II Buried Treasure

CyberVirus

Dracula the Undead

Gordo 106

Ishido The Way of Stones

Jimmy Connors Tennis

Loopz

Malibu Bikini Volleyball

MEGAPAK

Power Factor

Remnant

Super Sqweek

Xump

Evercade will be released in April and can be pre-ordered on the official website, among the cartridges scheduled for launch we find monothematic collections dedicated to games by publishers such as Atari, Data East, Interplay, Mega Cat Studios, Namco, Piko Interactive and Technos. Evercade plans to release 2/5 more collections during 2020. The UK console price is set at £ 79, 99.99 dollars in the USA, at the moment there are no official dealers for Italy but it is not excluded that Evercade Portable may make its appearance on Amazon in the coming weeks or near the launch.

What do you think of this retro console? Surely this is a hardware designed for nostalgics, ideal for reliving the emotions of the old classics of the 80s and 90s.