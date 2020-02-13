Ever since Justin Bieber was sober, he discovered the pleasure of sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber, er what?

Share it:

Justin Bieber now it is finally sober but despite the goodwill and the enormous commitment the demons of the past seem to continue to torment him, forcing him to sleep in a iperbaric room and to undergo continuous venous infusions in a desperate attempt to find the mental and physical health of the past.

Justin Bieber, mental health and drug abuse

To tell it is the same singer of Yummy who, in the third episode of his series of documentaries up YouTube call Seasons, explained how too much stress and performance anxiety made him fall into temptation during his late adolescent period, defined by him as 'dark', leading him to abuse herb, opioids and pills, as well as purple drunk and hallucinogenic mushrooms. So while everyone dreamed of being able to live his life and have one girlfriend like his, which at the time was Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber instead he sought every possible means to escape from reality, taking refuge in an ephemeral world where he could be just and just Justin and not the pop star from millions of sold records that everyone praised and venerated as a divinity.

Justin Bieber sleeps in a hyperbaric chamber



For some time now the singer of Love Yourself embraced a healthy lifestyle and this not only thanks to his goodwill but also thanks to Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin, who supports and helps him with dedication and love, always staying by his side, even in the most difficult and dark moments. Since when Justin Bieber is sober many diseases such as anxiety and Lyme disease, which Justin fights with a mix of treatments that involve venous infusions of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD +), which facilitate the elimination of toxins produced by the consumption of drugs, of the antidepressants that "help get out of bed in the morning"(As he himself states in Seasons, source Insider) and recharging body and mind by sleeping in one of the two hyperbaric chambers who owns and who has placed one in his recording studio and one in the house.

The hyperbaric chambers are the fate of 'pods' where patients are made to sit while the air pressure increases three times more than normal and, usually, they are used both to help divers who enter the depths of the sea (thus undergoing enormous changes in air pressure), both for those who have suffered great burns, brain abscesses, gangrene and other forms of infections in the body. "Mental health is very important"He says Justin Bieber in a iperbaric room "If you have any problems and don't want to take medicines, this is the solution, I firmly believe it". However, science to date has not yet expressed itself on the beneficial effects that these machines can have on the physical and mental recovery of ex-drug addicts or those suffering from depression, but it is also true that if thanks to these treatments Justin Bieber feels not only reborn but also full of desire to live, just as he also says Hailey Bieber, then we can only be super favorable for the path taken by the singer. We are proud of you Justin, keep it up!

