 Ever Anderson will play a young Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow

March 11, 2020
The news that the young actress Ever anderson she will be in charge of playing Wendy in the real action remake that Peter Pan prepares leaves us also the news that we will see a young Natasha Romanoff in the film “Black Widow”. The revelation comes to us indirectly, when Variety reports the Anderson casting in the Peter Pan movie.

Ever Anderson will be in charge of giving life to a young Natasha in the prequel film that premieres in less than two months in cinema. Anderson is the daughter of actress Milla Jovovich, and in fact she made a young version of the character her mother plays in "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter". Anderson has echoed Variety's article on his personal Instagram, so we assume that the information given by the media is true.

This information confirms the suspicion we already had that the film will delve into the Natasha origins, especially to the point of going back to Natasha's childhood. We do not know if we will get to know Ivan, Natasha's father, but we do remember that there were rumors that we would see a Natasha teenager located at the end of the 90s.

Via information | Variety

