Even the Demon Slayer perfumes are a hit, a new collection is already available

The anime of Demon Slayer has ended a few months ago, but its success shows no sign of stopping. A little while ago, Primaniacs he decided to take advantage of the opportunity to market a new line of perfumes and today, not even two months later, the perfumery is already ready to double.

The first line, distributed last October, proposed five flasks inspired by Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke and Giyu Tomioka. Over the past few years Primaniacs launched fragrances inspired by the souls of Re: Zero, death Note, Mob Psycho and many others, but it seems that those of Demon Slayer have exceeded expectations. At the bottom you can take a look at some perfumes.

Starting from the next March 27 therefore, the collection will expand with three brand new fragrances inspired by as many characters from the work. The bottles will respectively be dedicated to the beloved pillar of insects Shinobu Kocho, to the apprentice Kanao Tsuyuri and to the villain Muzan Kibutsuji. At the bottom of the article you can find the return link to find out the specifications of all the products, on sale for about 50 euros each (30 ml).

And what do you think of it? Have you purchased any Demon Slayer-themed products? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you take a look at our review of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.