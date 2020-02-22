Even the cameras followed me! Tenoch Huerta denounces discrimination in the Countess store

The actor Tenoch Huerta, who stars in Rafael Caro Quintero in Netflix's "Narcos" series, he denounced an act of discrimination that he lived yesterday in a famous store located in the Condesa neighborhood.

Through its social networks, the actor He denounced that an employee began to watch him inside the famous Japanese products store, as if he were a criminal.

He said that he walked the halls of the place, and suddenly he realized that the security guard was following him, so he decided to face him, and although he first denied that he was watching him, then he confessed that the cameras were also Following.

“A few moments ago his guard started following me in the mirror since I entered the store, despite having more customers. When asked why only he was watching me, he first denied it and reported me and then confessed that even the cameras were following me, ”he said.

And in a second tweet, the actor added: