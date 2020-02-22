Even the cameras followed me! Tenoch Huerta denounces discrimination in the Countess store

The actor Tenoch Huerta, who stars in Rafael Caro Quintero in Netflix's "Narcos" series, he denounced an act of discrimination that he lived yesterday in a famous store located in the Condesa neighborhood.
Through its social networks, the actor He denounced that an employee began to watch him inside the famous Japanese products store, as if he were a criminal.
He said that he walked the halls of the place, and suddenly he realized that the security guard was following him, so he decided to face him, and although he first denied that he was watching him, then he confessed that the cameras were also Following.
“A few moments ago his guard started following me in the mirror since I entered the store, despite having more customers. When asked why only he was watching me, he first denied it and reported me and then confessed that even the cameras were following me, ”he said.
And in a second tweet, the actor added:
"His racism hurts and more coming from people like me."
@MinisoMexico Condesa branch.
A few moments ago his guard began to follow me in the mirror since I entered the store, to catch more customers.
When asked why only he was watching me, he first denied it and reported me and then confessed that even the cameras were following me pic.twitter.com/IuON19m47X
– Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) November 29, 2019
The above happened prior to the presentation of the documentary The racism that Mexico does not want to see, which will be presented this Saturday at the Guadalajara International Book Fair by the newspaper The country.
To present the documentary, a discussion table will be held, with the participation of Tenoch Huerta, the writers Brenda Lozano, Yásnaya Aguilar and Emiliano Monge, while Javier Moreno, director of EL PAÍS in America, will be the moderator.
Add Comment