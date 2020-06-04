Evangelion, the film's promotion continues: a series of personalized razors is coming!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The official website dedicated to Neon Genesis Evangelion a few hours ago announced the renewal of the partnership with the Japanese company Schick Japan K.K. and the arrival of a new series of personalized products for personal care. Among these, the brand new "razor blade" razors with the Nerv symbol stand out, available in three versions.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the presentation video published by Schick, already viewed by more than 100,000 users, while at the bottom it is available in links to access the official website, where you can have a better look at the products. The blades are of high quality, and all three versions can count on as many editions: Standard (razor blade and shaving foam), Deluxe (razor blade with two spare parts, shaving foam, travel case) and Amazon Exclusive (like the previous one) , with a special packaging and a blade holder). The price of the latter is 3000 yen (about 25 euros).

In the last few days, several products dedicated to the anime have been presented, including a coffee machine and a series of eye drops. This is obviously a marketing maneuver organized by Studio Khara to keep attention high, in view of the release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

And what do you think of it? Which Evangelion themed products would you like to see? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!