Entertainment

Evangelion, the film's promotion continues: a series of personalized razors is coming!

June 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The official website dedicated to Neon Genesis Evangelion a few hours ago announced the renewal of the partnership with the Japanese company Schick Japan K.K. and the arrival of a new series of personalized products for personal care. Among these, the brand new "razor blade" razors with the Nerv symbol stand out, available in three versions.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the presentation video published by Schick, already viewed by more than 100,000 users, while at the bottom it is available in links to access the official website, where you can have a better look at the products. The blades are of high quality, and all three versions can count on as many editions: Standard (razor blade and shaving foam), Deluxe (razor blade with two spare parts, shaving foam, travel case) and Amazon Exclusive (like the previous one) , with a special packaging and a blade holder). The price of the latter is 3000 yen (about 25 euros).

READ:  Jerry Stiller's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death!!

In the last few days, several products dedicated to the anime have been presented, including a coffee machine and a series of eye drops. This is obviously a marketing maneuver organized by Studio Khara to keep attention high, in view of the release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

And what do you think of it? Which Evangelion themed products would you like to see? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.