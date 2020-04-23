Evangelion: Studio Khara reveals the designer of the official logo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Studio Khara, known primarily for his work on film tetralogy Rebuild of Evangelion, reveals a curious anecdote concerning the creation of the English logo by the director Hideaki Anno.

The series of EVA after the great success found following the original production of 1995 born from the brilliant mind of the director and screenwriter, he has received over the years various films dedicated to it and in particular the Rebuild series has done a great job on the ending of the work he sees the story of Neo Tokyo-3.

The animated films of the Khara study they have been able to rekindle the interest of the fan base on an immortal product that should have reached its peak with the publication of EVA 3.0 + 1.0, the fourth and final film of the tetralogy. Initially scheduled for June 2020, the Evangelion film has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Hideaki Anno according to recent statements, would be the direct responsible of theiconic pen title present in the films and designed for a western audience. The design of the logo of Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone in fact, would have been done using an old Nib pen of his wife Moyoco Anno, a successful mangaka who remembers works like Sugar Sugar Rune. The titles of subsequent films would always have been made with the help of his wife's old calligraphic pens to give continuity to the series.

According to some twitter users, Anno would be the responsible for other writings in the films. The director's writing would have been analyzed by the fans of the work themselves. As you can see at the bottom of the news, the calligraphy seems to be the same.

We remind you that if you have not yet seen the films, the Rebuild of Evangelion series is available on Youtube in the official channel of the animation studio.