Evangelion: Shinji’s American voice actor surprises everyone with a Junji Ito cosplay

With Adult Swim working onanimated adaptation of Uzumaki, and Hulu grappling with Tomie’s live-action, the two terrifying works of Junji Ito they are about to switch from paper to screen.

While waiting to be frightened by the stories of the Japanese author, the American voice actor Casey Mongillo has posted on Twitter a photo of his cosplay of The Enigma of Amigara Fault, e the resemblance is striking.

The young voice actor has lent his talent in works such as Mob Psycho 100, Pokémon, and giving the voice to the young man Shinji Hikari of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The Enigma of Amigara Fault is a short story created by the horror author Junji Ito. In the story, a boy named Awaki who decides to go and visit a side of the mountain which, following an earthquake, shows holes in the shape of a human being. These holes are capable of hypnotizing people who are driven by a strange force to enter them. Some will slip into the holes and come out completely transformed. If you are intrigued, let’s talk more in depth about The Enigma of Amigara Fault.

Mongillo posted on Twitter with his official account, the photo of the cosplay of the young Awaki, showing the same outfit worn by the protagonist in the creepy tale (wearing the mask though!).

Unlike Uzumaki e Tom, to imagine The Enigma of Amigara Fault like a television series it is very difficult considering the brevity of the story.

What do you think of the cosplay of the American voice actor of Evangelion? Do you like the tales of the Japanese horror master? Then you can’t miss Junji Ito’s Uzumaki trailer.