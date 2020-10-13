Evangelion: Films hit theaters in this special 4D version

If you’ve always wanted to be splashed with water in your face while watching Evangelion, this is your chance. The Evangelion series has always been capable of upsetting the minds of fans, and now it arrives in Japanese cinemas in this 4D version.

The die-hard fans of Evangelion they will tell you that the most rewarding way to watch the series is by being glued to the screen. In fact, the series is famous for being very rich in themes and references to the religious world and losing attention even for a moment would mean losing subtle clues that allow us to understand the hidden fears of the characters and their desires.

That might be right, but what if you wanted to have a more immersive experience? Maybe with the armchairs shaking and liquids shot at him, in December it will be possible! Indeed, thanks to special 4D cinemas, it will be possible to attend this incredible screening of the three Rebuild of Evangelion films.

The dates of these 4D screenings will be December 4th for Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, on 11 December for Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance, and December 18 for Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo. The films will be in theaters until December 24th.

For the moment we do not know if the films will also be brought to Italy in this 4D form, but they will be broadcast in 82 Toho Cinemas scattered throughout Japan. (Here you can find the complete list!)