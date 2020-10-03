Evangelion: A tram inspired by Eva-01 inaugurated in Kyoto

After the announcement of a new figurine on Asuka from Neon Genesis Evangelion, the merchandise dedicated to the work of 1995 is also enriched with a tram inspired by Eva-01 and that he will travel the streets of Kyoto.

To commemorate the 25 years of the saga in fact, the “Evangelion Kyoto Bus“, of which you can find an image at the bottom of the news. Starting today October 3, fans of the Hideaki Anno series will be able to travel aboard the tram, which will take them from fermata di Shijo Omiya, in the center of the town, up to Arashiyama, a famous tourist resort. In addition, it will also be possible to buy gadgets such as key rings and cookies inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion in the shop present at the Arashiyama stop, which will serve drinks that will have the name of the three protagonists Asuka, Shinji and Rei.

We are sure that this initiative will delight the many fans of the anime series, recently added to the Netflix streaming catalog. In the meantime, important news related to the opera have also been announced in Italy: Dynit has announced that it will be possible to see the films of Neon Genesis Evangelion at the cinema, in fact on 7 and 9 December they will be broadcast Evangelion Death(true)² e The End of Evangelion, in the coming weeks we are sure that all the details regarding the event will be announced.