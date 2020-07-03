Evangelion: a new attraction allows you to visit the inside of the EVA-01

Share it:

Starting next October, the gigantic Toei Kyoto Studio Park will be enriched with a brand new themed attraction Evangelion, or one 1: 1 replica of the gigantic Eva-01. Apparently the fighting machine will also be visitable inside, and will allow the public to carry out some tests to measure their compatibility.

The attraction, which you can admire at the bottom of the article, will be part of the Evangelion Kyoto Base and in addition to measuring the synchrony between visitors and the machine, it will allow them to take souvenir photos and to attend some short costume shows. Inside it will also be possible to buy the official merchandising of the series.

The Evangelion Kyoto Base will be open to the public from 4 October 2020, but the most impatient will soon be able to buy a premium ticket that will allow them to attend early access scheduled for the month of August. Currently only 120 special tickets are available.

The new Evangelion movie was postponed a few months ago due to the health emergency, but apparently Khara study has absolutely no intention of collapsing the hype. In recent weeks the company has presented a series of themed products including coffee machines, watches and much more, in order to keep the focus on the franchise high.

