Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: will the film last 6 hours? here’s what’s going on

The statement released by Hideaki Anno a few days ago for the anniversary of the franchise dictated a lot of nervousness within the dedicated community since, once again, no information was released about the situation of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0. However, a detail in the release caused a lot of hype.

Since the postponement of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 last April, Studio Khara has not revealed any news regarding the alleged debut date of the film on the big screen. The delicate situation was aggravated by the press release issued by the director who attached a particular numbering very similar to that used in the production to highlight the duration of the film.

To dictate much amazement, therefore, was the presumed length of the film lasting 6 hours, as you can see yourself from the image used in the opening. This began to open up numerous speculations from fans who theorized a two-part split of the latest tetralogy film. Rebuild di Evangelion. In a short time the news went around the world to the point that Studio Khara itself had to intervene to explain the situation.

Through an official press release, the company wanted to specify that that numbering did not exactly concern the length of the feature film but a misunderstanding. In any case, there is currently no news about the real duration of the film, so we suggest you stay tuned to our pages so as not to miss the news on the subject.